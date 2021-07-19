https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/curtis-silwa-has-heard-enough/
Welcome to Boom Box Hell at night in Forest Park torturing the residents of Glendale & Middle Village. De Blasio does NOTHING to stop it! When #CurtisSliwa becomes Mayor of #NYC it’ll sound like Little House on the Prairie. #NewYorkCity #NYCMayor #qualityoflife #leadership pic.twitter.com/3GBW9mC7W1
— Curtis Sliwa for NYC Mayor (@CurtisSliwa) July 19, 2021
Noise pollution on a Sunday night. The mayoral candidate for the people.