https://pjmedia.com/columns/kevindowneyjr/2021/07/19/daily-dose-of-downey-how-many-chinese-spies-are-too-many-n1462959

Ancient Chinese Secret

So many Chinese spies, so little time. Who isn’t an operative these days? I think my General Tso’s chicken is listening to my phone calls.

Let’s take a quick look at some of the Chinese spies we’ve discovered in the last few years.

Democrat CA Rep. Eric Swalwell’s paramour mole Fang Fang

Democrat CA Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s driver of 20 years

Harvard’s Dr. Charles Lieber, 60, who is the chair of Harvard’s Chemistry and Chemical Biology Department, and two Chinese nationals

Four Chinese nationals stealing trade secrets from 12 nations

Oh, Swalwell, Just You Shut Your Mouth

Rep. Swalwell was famously nailed for having a cloudy though most likely sexual relationship with a known Chinese spy by the name of Fang Fang, yet he didn’t lose his chair on the Intel Committee. Pelosi should have booted him but chose not to do so. Why would Pelosi risk American intel secrets with a guy known for sleeping with the enemy? It’s almost as if she is working for the the Chinese. Weird, right? Seriously, what does it take to get booted from the Democrat Party? The toadies at the New York Times, always eager to help the Dems, dragged their heels even writing about Swalwell and the spy who loved him long time.

The New York Times still hasn’t covered Eric Swalwell’s Chinese spy scandal https://t.co/c5dZFMVPYv #FoxNews — Peter Palumbo (@PeterPalumbo1) July 13, 2021

Driving Miss Crazy

Sen. Feinstein’s driver of 20 years was revealed to be a spy. Feinstein, who was the chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee at the time, was supposedly “mortified” when the FBI told her she’d been infiltrated. The spy’s punishment? Feinstein ordered him to retire as her chauffeur. Her driver wasn’t just a driver, he was her gofer. He served as a liaison to the Asian-American community in California. He attended Chinese consulate events on behalf of Feinstein. A former official said that the spy’s handler “probably got an award back in China” for his efforts to penetrate Feinstein’s office and pass on intelligence.

Lieber-Stolen

Harvard professor Dr. Lieber was paid $50,000 a month by the Wuhan University of Technology (WUT) — yes, the same Wuhan that recently cooked up a virus you may have heard about. The university also tossed Lieber a cool $1.5 million to establish a nanoscience research lab at WUT.

Two Chinese nationals were also scooped up. One of them lied about being in the Chinese army, and the other was caught trying to smuggle 21 vials containing sensitive biological samples.

Cha-Ching

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is charging four Chinese nationals with snagging a bumper crop of sensitive information, including trade secrets and infectious disease research. The global motherlode of info was hacked from numerous countries, including Austria, Cambodia, Canada, Germany, Indonesia, Malaysia, Norway, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The DOJ statement continued:

Targeted industries included, among others, aviation, defense, education, government, health care, biopharmaceutical and maritime. Stolen trade secrets and confidential business information included, among other things, sensitive technologies used for submersibles and autonomous vehicles, specialty chemical formulas, commercial aircraft servicing, proprietary genetic-sequencing technology and data, and foreign information to support China’s efforts to secure contracts for state-owned enterprises within the targeted country (e.g., large-scale high-speed railway development projects). At research institutes and universities, the conspiracy targeted infectious-disease research related to Ebola, MERS, HIV/AIDS, Marburg and tularemia.

The Great Wall of Silence

With the country bursting with Chinese spies like wet Gremlins, one would think it’s time to dig into every politician with Chinese contacts (I’m looking at you Mitch McConnell). Someone, somewhere is allowing politicians to rub elbows, and bank accounts, with the very people who are spying on us–yet nothing is done.

Related: Hands in the Commie Jar: Yet Another Democrat Caught With Chinese Money

I don’t think I trust my rug anymore…..

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

