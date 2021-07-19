https://nypost.com/dispatch/fox-nations-new-series-tackles-cancel-culture-in-america/

Cancel culture has been making waves over the past year, impacting the careers and reputations of celebrities, CEOs, comedians, pastors and everyday people across America. Celebrities and ordinary Americans alike are wondering when and if they will be the next victim of this trend. Fox Nation’s newest series, Canceled in the USA, takes a deep dive into how this could be taking place in a democratic society with a constitutional right to free speech.

Canceled in the USA will profile “canceled” Americans who never thought they would be caught up in this moment in history. Dan Bongino, who is also a host of Fox News Channel’s Unfiltered, and The Dan Bongino Show, will host the series. A new episode will be released each day from July 19 through July 23.

Bongino will cover stories like Natasha Tynes, an immigrant and author who ultimately lost her book deal after she tweeted out an image of a black Washington Metro employee breaking the rules by eating on the train. Twitter users ultimately accused Tynes of being racist and a terrible person.

Bongino will also cover celebrity cancel culture, sitting down with Gilbert Gottfried and Adam Carolla to discuss their own stories of being canceled, as well as other stories that have rocked the entertainment industry.

Viewers in addition will see how cancel culture is making waves across college campuses and in churches, and how literary agent Colleen Oefelein sparked a free speech debate after getting fired from her job for signing up for conservative-friendly social media platforms Parler and Gab.

The series will culminate in a discussion of how Americans are fighting back against this faction while taking a look back at how “canceled” Americans managed to navigate their public shaming.

