On Saturday night, a shooting occurred just outside the ballpark of the Washington Nationals causing a near riot and causing the game to be suspended after three people were shot. The incident revealed how much violence has permeated the city and showcases the results after elected Democrats refuse to allow the police to do their job.

The DC police union tweeted out their anger over their inability to do their job because of restraints placed on them by elected Democrats in the city.

Welcome to Washington, D.C. Where violent crime permeates everything. It is a tragedy that elected officials won’t let us do our jobs. https://t.co/IA5N5qHv5P — DC Police Union (@DCPoliceUnion) July 18, 2021

An active shooter opened fire Saturday on a street outside of Nationals Park, causing a near riot as people fled the stadium. The game was called and police tried to keep the crowd from getting shot at. Next time you get mugged in Washington D.C., call Muriel Bowser or the Democrats on the city council and see what that will get you. You will sadly be disappointed. You cannot shackle the police and expect them to maintain order.

Ashan Benedict, the Metropolitan Police Department’s executive assistant chief of police, reported that two cars were involved in the incident. One vehicle was stopped but the second car is still on the loose. The police have released a photo of the gray Toyota Corolla that was involved in the shooting, which has a missing hubcap on the left side of the vehicle.

Scott Fear, the vice president of public safety and security for the Washington Nationals said that at no time were the patrons of the game was in danger but with the gunfire going off and the massive amount of liberal rage did throw a pretty big scare into them. Crime in cities controlled by Democrats is going through the roof. No such numbers are coming out of cities with conservative elected officials, where they allow the police to do their job.

From The Daily Caller

Democratic D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Mark D. Lerner, the managing owner of the Nationals, condemned gun violence and ensured that the city’s police department and stadium security will strive to protect the city from future shootings in a joint statement Sunday.

“We stand together against senseless acts of gun violence in the city we love,” the statement said. “Gun violence-no matter where it occurs in our city-is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) continues to work closely with Nationals security to ensure the continued safety of residents, fans, workers and all individuals in the area.”

Joint Statement by the District of Columbia and the Washington Nationals pic.twitter.com/GyAzMFjd62 — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) July 18, 2021

The D.C. Council’s Committee on the Judiciary and Public Safety cut more than $9.5 million from Bowser’s proposed $578 million police budget for the 2021 fiscal year, WUSA reported. In 2020, D.C. defunded the police department by $15 million following Black Lives Matter protests, according to The Washington Post.

