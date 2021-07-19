https://noqreport.com/2021/07/19/deace-this-energy-and-dedication-are-what-we-need-so-that-we-dont-let-america-perish-on-our-watch/

“I look forward to hearing from you and hope we can work together to get off the bench and into the battlefield.”

Say no more, Abby White.

Because in a world where a 14-year-old girl signs her letter to me that way while David French is busy making the “conservative case” for critical racist theory and drag queen story hour, I know without any ambiguity whatsoever whom I am picking for my team at recess, let alone when the fighting starts.

Abby is like me in that she is utterly fed up with the lying. She desperately wants to let the lion of truth out of its cage. She believes the actual and manifold blessings of liberty in the grand American tale are more than enough to provide the appropriate context for the sins of the past, the ongoing problems of the present, and passing the torch of citizenship to our children and grandchildren in the future.

She understands, as Samwise did at the end of “The Two Towers,” that there is good in this world and it is worth fighting for.

So you are dang right I’m going to help her.”I am homeschooled and have learned a lot about American History,” she said. […]