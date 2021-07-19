https://justthenews.com/government/congress/democrat-creates-bill-allow-only-house-members-serve-speaker?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Democratic Pennsylvania Rep. Brendan Boyle introduced a bill that aims to limit the position of the Speaker of the House only to elected House members.

Boyle introduced the bill Monday after former Republican President Donald Trump said the idea to be made the speaker was “so interesting,” according to The Hill.

“The Speaker of the U.S. House is second in the United States presidential line of succession. That Donald Trump’s name would even be tossed around as a potential speaker in the people’s house, should serve as an alarm bell that our current requirements need to be amended in the name of protecting our nation and our democracy,” Boyle said Monday.

The United States Constitution does not specifically say the House Speaker has to be an elected House member. Boyle argues it’s time to make clear who is allowed to be Speaker through his bill: Mandating That Being an Elected Member Be an Essential Requirement for Speakership Act.

His bill comes after Trump appeared on a radio program last month where the host asked him if he would run for Congress to be made House Speaker.

“That’s so interesting,” Trump told radio host Wayne Allyn Root, saying he has received similar advice to run for the Senate. “But you know what, your idea might be better. It’s very interesting.”

