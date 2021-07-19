https://www.dailywire.com/news/democrat-ocasio-cortez-continues-to-demonize-blame-the-u-s-for-suffering-on-cuba

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) continued to demonize the United States late last week for the pain and suffering that the Cuban people are experiencing at the hands of the communist dictatorship that controls the island.

In a clip posted online, Ocasio-Cortez said that the U.S. embargo on Cuba, which has lasted for over 60 years, has contributed to the suffering of the people on the island.

“Last month, uh, once again, the, uh, the U.N. voted overwhelmingly, uh, to call on the United States to lift its embargo on Cuba, and the United States was one of the only, uh, countries that voted no,” she complained.

“The embargo, the U.S. embargo, is absurdly cruel, and like other U.S. policies, particularly other U.S. policies targeting Latin Americans and Latinos, the cruelty is the point,” she claimed without evidence. “And I outright reject the Biden administration’s defense of the embargo, where they say or they have said that they wanted to maintain the bar, the embargo, as it is a source of leverage and pressure, there is no way where it is acceptable for us to use cruelty as a, as a point of leverage against every day people, period. Whether it’s our border, or whether it’s the U.S. embargo on Cuba, the cruelty is the point.”

WATCH:

Socialist Rep. @AOC blames the U.S., not communism’s failures, for protests in Cuba. “What’s extraordinarily important for us to communicate is…U.S. contributions to the suffering of Cubans.” pic.twitter.com/0zI27kuJop — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 16, 2021

Ocasio-Cortez weighed in on the protests in Cuba late last week by appearing to blame all the suffering that the Cuban people have experienced over decades on the U.S. and only criticizing Cuba’s government for their actions in response to the protests that broke out last weekend.

“We are seeing Cubans rise up and protest for their rights like never before,” she said. “We stand in solidarity with them, and we condemn the anti-democratic actions led by President Diaz-Canel. The suppression of the media, speech and protest are all gross violations of civil rights.”

“We also must name the U.S. contribution to Cuban suffering: our sixty-year-old embargo,” she continued. “Last month, once again, the U.N. voted overwhelmingly to call on the United States to lift its embargo on Cuba. The embargo is absurdly cruel and, like too many other U.S. policies targeting Latin Americans, the cruelty is the point. I outright reject the Biden administration’s defense of the embargo. It is never acceptable for us to use cruelty as a point of leverage against every day people.”

TRANSCRIPT:

REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ (D-NY): Now, the other piece of this is the U.S. administration. And what’s extraordinarily important for us to communicate as well is you, is you, is the actions and U.S. contributions to the suffering of Cubans on the island as well. And that is directly related to the embargo, the U.S. embargo, economic embargo, that is, that is, frankly, uh, has been in place for over 60 years. Last month, uh, once again, the, uh, the U.N. voted overwhelmingly, uh, to call on the United States to lift its embargo on Cuba, and the United States was one of the only, uh, countries that voted no. The embargo, the U.S. embargo, is absurdly cruel, and like other U.S. policies, particularly other U.S. policies targeting Latin Americans and Latinos, the cruelty is the point. And I outright reject the Biden administration’s defense of the embargo, where they say or they have said that they wanted to maintain the bar, the embargo, as it is a source of leverage and pressure, there is no way where it is acceptable for us to use cruelty as a, as a point of leverage against every day people, period. Whether it’s our border, or whether it’s the U.S. embargo on Cuba, the cruelty is the point.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

