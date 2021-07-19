https://trishintel.com/aoc-invests-1-4-million-in-online-merch/

The socialist representative from New York, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, may not be so socialist, after all.

According to a new federal campaign disclosure report, the firebrand progressive invested $1.4 million in political merchandise for her online store in the first half of 2021.

With her initials printed on T-shirts and hats that say “Tax the Rich” or, “Fight For Our Future”, AOC is hoping to make a pretty return on her investment.

Of course, a return on an investment is actually a capitalist principle.

Would someone please tell her?

