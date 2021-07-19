https://redstate.com/setonmotley/2021/07/19/dod-5g-want-to-lose-to-china-in-something-have-government-do-it-n413055
About The Author
Related Posts
Australian TV Show Host Wrecks Greta Thunberg, Other Climate Activists in Classic Must-Watch Segment
May 27, 2021
Fauci Emails: Immunology Expert Warned in January 2020 That SARS-CoV-2 Virus 'Potentially Looks Engineered'
June 2, 2021
CODE RED COMICS: Border Whine
June 19, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy