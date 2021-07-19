https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/19/education-secretary-backs-off-tying-new-federal-grants-to-the-teaching-of-the-1619-project-critical-race-theory/

The Washington Times is reporting that Education Secretary Miguel Cardona on Friday backed off of what appeared to be the creation of new federal grants tied to such things as the teaching of the New York Times’ 1619 Project. Kery Murakami writes that Cardona announced in a blog post that the Department of Education would go ahead with the creation of the new federal grants, but the grants would not require classwork based on critical race theory or the 1619 Project.

“In the grant proposal, as an example of what should be taught to receive the grant,” Murakami writes, “the department cited The New York Times’ ‘1619 Project,’ which reframed U.S. history with slavery and racism as the centerpiece of the American experience.”

WINNING: The Department of Education has canceled its plan to tie federal K-12 grants to critical race theory implementation. @SecCardona had wanted to incentivize CRT nationwide—but after 35,000 public comments slamming the program, he backed down. https://t.co/Il8PVNhDC5 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) July 19, 2021

The Washington Times said the blog post came after the department received more than 35,000 comments on the proposed grants.

We’ve been assured by many, many progressives on social media that critical race theory isn’t taught in K-12, only in law school.

Stay on the social media of your choice so that you stay connected and learn about issues that matter to you. Speak up! — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) July 19, 2021

That is good news. Well done for getting the word out. — Phineas “Kiley for CA Gov” Fahrquar (@irishspy) July 19, 2021

1) Chris Rufo recognizes that we live in a governing system that uses tax dollars to promote certain values 2) Libertarians whine about it 3) ??? 4) Rufo actually gets some results https://t.co/26dmWB4c1H — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) July 19, 2021

This is good, the main gripe I have with him is that he’s in favor of pretty much every foundational narrative that CRT is built upon like MLK/CRM, “diversity=good”, etc, which makes his solutions unsatisfactory. But yes things like this case are victories. — NondescriptAircraftAccount (@HarriersAreGood) July 19, 2021

I think that’s the *best* part about Rufo, is he understands that CRT is race sectarianism whereas the CRM was about universalism. America’s best was CRM, some of America’s worst is left and right-wing variations of sectarianism https://t.co/reFIuw5h4M — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) July 19, 2021

Back when I was in college a former Black Panther came to speak. And she said something like (I’m paraphrasing) oh you don’t want to participate in the system? Well the system is there whether you like it or not. — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) July 19, 2021

Rufo is participating in the system, other people are writing blog posts or just podcasting. — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) July 19, 2021

I’m not sure how one can argue for realistically combatting these pervasive race-based ideologies *without* Rufo’s strategies, at this point. — Violet.Lotus (@VioletLotus8) July 19, 2021

The fact that it was even considered is an issue. — Omar Baer (@wilsonmura) July 19, 2021

Likely to be repackaged and tried again. — The Agorist (@the_agorist) July 19, 2021

Give them time, they’ll find another way. — David J. Stewart (@DJasonStewart) July 19, 2021

Still …

This is a win — Magnum (@ihatenancypel) July 19, 2021

Small victories. — JereCTN (@JereCTN) July 19, 2021

A win for now. — Alex the Menace (@Alex79884) July 19, 2021

Stay with it man. They will just back track, regroup and try again from a different angle. — Nada Pro (@NadaPro2) July 19, 2021

Rufo and the parents standing up to the school boards have the critical race theorists on defense, and it’s another losing issue the progressives have strapped around their necks.

