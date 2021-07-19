https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/19/education-secretary-backs-off-tying-new-federal-grants-to-the-teaching-of-the-1619-project-critical-race-theory/

The Washington Times is reporting that Education Secretary Miguel Cardona on Friday backed off of what appeared to be the creation of new federal grants tied to such things as the teaching of the New York Times’ 1619 Project. Kery Murakami writes that Cardona announced in a blog post that the Department of Education would go ahead with the creation of the new federal grants, but the grants would not require classwork based on critical race theory or the 1619 Project.

“In the grant proposal, as an example of what should be taught to receive the grant,” Murakami writes, “the department cited The New York Times’ ‘1619 Project,’ which reframed U.S. history with slavery and racism as the centerpiece of the American experience.”

The Washington Times said the blog post came after the department received more than 35,000 comments on the proposed grants.

We’ve been assured by many, many progressives on social media that critical race theory isn’t taught in K-12, only in law school.

Still …

Rufo and the parents standing up to the school boards have the critical race theorists on defense, and it’s another losing issue the progressives have strapped around their necks.

