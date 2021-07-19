https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/hunter-biden-wrote-adam-connor-facebook-remove-accounts-attacked/

On December 17, 2020, Laura Loomer reported on how Hunter Biden had Facebook executive Adam Connor remove and ban unflattering accounts.

From the email exchanges, it is clear that Adam Connor deleted the Facebook accounts at Hunter Biden’s request.

Via Laura Loomer:

** Adam Conner, Vice President of Center For American Progress founded Facebook’s Washington DC office in 2007 and BANNED Facebook Accounts At Hunter Biden’s Request While Working For Facebook

** Adam Conner went on to work for John Podesta and Barack Obama

It has been two months since Hunter Biden’s emails were leaked to the public, exposing his father’s shady ties to influence-peddling in the Ukraine during his time as Vice President.

While the mainstream media chose to ignore the emails which directly compromised Joe Biden, the Democrat nominee for President, the emails still need to be thoroughly examined as they provide evidence to another growing threat in our nation: Big Tech election interference through political censorship.

Throughout the 2020 election cycle, it became increasingly evident that Big Tech was purging accounts on Facebook and Twitter that were critical of Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, and accounts that expressed support for President Trump. The censorship became too big to ignore when both Twitter and Facebook locked the account of the New York Post and limited their ability to share and post news stories after the New York Post published a bombshell report detailing some of Hunter Biden’s emails that were provided to them by Rudy Guiliani, President Trump’s attorney. The emails proved that Hunter Biden introduced his father to a top Ukranian energy firm executive while he was Vice President, which means Joe Biden used his influence as Obama’s Vice President to enrich his family through lucrative business deals with foreign nations like Ukraine and China, compromising the integrity of the Vice Presidency, as well as US national security.

Facebook went as far as “fact checking” Hunter’s emails and banned accounts that posted the emails or the New York Post story, automatically labeling all Hunter Biden stories and emails as “Russian disinformation”…

…Facebook and Twitter claimed that they were limiting the distribution of the New York Post story to “combat disinformation”, but emails between Hunter Biden and Facebook executives reveal an intimate, decade long relationship between Facebook and the Biden family. Not only do Hunter Biden’s emails prove that he took meetings with Facebook executives and other Silicon Valley executives while his father was Vice President, but they prove that Joe Biden allowed his sons to capitalize and enrich themselves off of his official White House related meetings with Facebook, which is illegal.

In one of Hunter Biden’s emails from 2010, he emailed Arlene Busch, one of his company partners at his company Rosemont Seneca, and cc’ed his company President Eric Schwerin…

…If Hunter Biden was able to get an ordinary person with a different name banned from Facebook with one polite email chain to the founder of Facebook’s Washington office with an accusation of the account “being fake”, then it proves how easy it is for Democrats to get their political opponents and detractors banned.