It’s rarely the front-facing, multi-billion dollar companies and organizations that cause the most harm. In today’s world where it’s so easy to follow the money, the ultra-elite globalists have turned to “smaller” multi-million dollar companies and organizations to stay under the radar. That’s where they’re able to get away with the most evil.

The quiet launch of a new venture combining a George Soros group with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation should ring every alarm bell and send chills down the spines of those who understand the evil these two entities represent. What makes it even worse is their stated goal. They’re getting into the Covid-19 business. Watch your back, Big Pharma. There’s always a bigger fish.

According to the innocuous release posted on the Open Societies website:

NEW YORK/LONDON—A group of philanthropic funds and investors led by the Soros Economic Development Fund (SEDF), with support from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, is today announcing the launch of Global Access Health (GAH), a social enterprise that will seek to expand access to affordable state-of-the-art medical technology through decentralized research, development, and manufacturing in and for the Global South.

The group has financed the acquisition of Mologic Ltd, a world leading innovator in the development of lateral flow and rapid diagnostic technologies including tests that can help combat tropical diseases such as dengue, bilharzia, and river blindness, as well as for COVID-19.

The members of GAH will invest at least $41 million (£30 million) in this deal.

The transaction is important in that it transitions a world-class for-profit company into a social enterprise and allows it to entirely reinvest its profits in pursuing these goals. This transformation will give it the ability to address gaps in the provision of global diagnostics in low-income communities and regions that profit-focused business has failed to address.

SEDF is the impact investment arm of the Open Society Foundations. Sean Hinton, SEDF’s chief executive officer, said:

“The COVID-19 pandemic has painfully demonstrated the fundamental inequities in global public health, and in particular the crucial importance of access in low- and middle-income countries to low-price, high-quality life-saving diagnostic tools. In this unique transaction, philanthropic funds and investors are working together with a skilled and visionary management team in a truly innovative way to address at least one part of that failure by enabling a cutting edge commercial business to focus all its resources on solving one of the world’s most pressing public health issues.”

Mologic was established in 2003 by Mark Davis and his father Professor Paul Davis, one of the original creators of ClearBlue, the world’s first home pregnancy test. Mologic’s technology has broad application across markets and disease states where rapid, accurate point-of-need testing can help make a significant difference in patient care and patient outcomes. Its extensive work in developing affordable testing for neglected tropical diseases has been supported by grant funding from a range of donors, and most significantly by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Mark Davis, chief executive officer of Mologic, welcomed the conclusion of the deal: “Mologic’s transition into a social enterprise is a deliberate, logical, and natural step for a company focused on delivering affordable diagnostics and biotechnology to places that have been left underserved by the relentless pursuit of profiteering. With the support of our shareholders, donors, and partners, we have come a long way; we believe we have the people and the skills required for the challenges and opportunities ahead. And we hope this unique transaction will be an example for others to follow.”

“Testing, or diagnostics, are vital for everyday public health needs, to enable doctors and medical professionals to provide patients with proper treatment as early as possible,” said Roxana Bonnell, a public health expert at the Open Society Foundations. “As we have seen during the COVID-19 pandemic, access to testing is absolutely essential when it comes to containing the spread of contagious disease—an issue that ultimately affects us all.”

As part of the transaction, GAH will integrate both Mologic and a sister nonprofit entity, Global Access Diagnostics (GAD), which was established by the founders of Mologic with support from SEDF, the U.K.’s Department of International Development, and others in April 2020. GAD is focused on low-cost manufacturing of diagnostic tests, and licenses Mologic’s technology in Africa and South Asia. Mark Davis will continue to serve as chief executive officer of Mologic, with Paul Davis continuing as chief scientific officer. GAD will continue as a separate nonprofit entity, under chief executive officer Mark Radford. Both will be wholly-owned and governed by GAH. A number of other philanthropic funds and investors are currently engaged in finalizing their participation in GAH to further the scope and ambition of the organization.

The transaction involves the acquisition by the investing consortium of all Mologic’s existing shares, including those held by two private investment managers, Foresight Group LLP and Calculus Capital.

SEDF’s investments in GAH and GAD are part of a portfolio of recent investments made in service of the Open Society Foundations’ commitment to expand global access to affordable, quality public health products and technologies. These investments build on two decades of foundation support for improved access to medicines advocacy and policy making globally.

It all sounds rosy. On the surface, these things always are. But it does not take a conspiratorial mind to realize one of the biggest incentives for globalists in their quest to make Covid-19 vaccinations ubiquitous across the globe. With Big Pharma’s reluctance to focus on underdeveloped third-world-countries when the demand for tests and vaccines is already so high in richer countries, this move expedites the globalists’ push to hit the whole globe.

More tests means more cases. More cases means more fear. More fear means more demand for vaccines. This “small” investment of $41 million will go a very long way towards achieving their goals.

One might wonder why they would come out with this in the open. That’s part of the narcissism inherent in the globalist elites. They want it known in the future that they’re the ones who outsmarted the whole world. They want it all documented. They need it documented.

The globalist dynamic duo has finally come together. But don’t judge the financial size of this move. Consider what is happening behind the scenes and have your tinfoil hats ready.

