Far-left Democrats continue the “Defund the Police” movement as the national party tries to move away from the rhetoric as the 2022 midterms are within sight.

Democrats have recently been annoyed by the idea of President Joe Biden and other national level Democrats trying to forget about the defunding the police movement as the midterm elections are quickly approaching, according to a report.

New York State Sen. Jabari Brisport (D-Brooklyn) told the New York Post that “Since the last election the moderates have been moving away from it.” Brisport was trying to say that embracing law enforcement would bring consequences from his perennially restive comrades.

“I think hiring more cops after we just saw the largest protest our nation has ever seen against police violence is extremely tone deaf and does not build the base and will probably hurt us in the 2022 elections,” Brisport added.

During the weeks after the George Floyd incident, many Democrats adopted the “Defund the Police” movement as their own. Breitbart News reported that Biden has personally expressed interest for and supported “redirecting” police funds, while then-President Donald Trump fought Biden’s “defund the police” allies. Recently, Biden and his administration has aggressively tried to push the blame, saying Republicans are really trying to defund the police.

Last week, Breitbart News reported the Biden White House released a memo that directed state and local governments to use part of the $350 million in Chinese coronavirus funds to fight crime.

The report said:

“The core of the President’s plan is a partnership with cities and states, equipping local leaders with historic levels of federal funding and a range of tools to address the multifaceted challenge of gun violence,” the missive states. The administration’s strategy will use the $350 billion from the American Rescue Plan for “financial support and clear guidance to provide state, local, territorial, and tribal governments the money they need to put more police officers on the beat.” Officials are also able to use the money for “hiring above pre-pandemic levels in communities experiencing an increase in gun violence associated with the pandemic” and use the funds for “other resources, training, and accountability they need to engage in effective community policing.”

The memo additionally stated that funds are authorized to be allocated to “support evidence-based community violence intervention programs, summer employment and educational opportunities, and other investments that we know will reduce crime and make our neighborhoods safer.”

In recent weeks, groups like the National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) have also blasted politicians and the media for helping fuel the anti-police rhetoric throughout the country. “As Violent Crime SURGES across America,” the FOP tweeted, “some politicians and some in the media are gaslighting the public into thinking the Police are the Problem…” FOP’s tweet even included a graphic that shows statistics of the crime surging in major cities.

However, some congressional members of the Democrat party have still had prominent voices calling for police to be abolished, defunded, and dismantled. Some of those members are from the so-called “squad.”

There have also been some members like Rep. Kurt Schrader (D-OR), who have acted like no one has been calling for these efforts. A few weeks ago, Schrader was caught saying, “no one” in his party is calling for these efforts.

Mike Berg, a National Republican Congressional Committee spokesman, said, “Democrats’ base confirms: Democrats are the Party of Defund the Police.”

