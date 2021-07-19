https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/07/19/feminist-parent-argues-in-marie-claire-that-its-time-we-see-ourselves-having-abortions-in-tv-and-film/

Have you ever been watching TV and found yourself wishing more parents on the show would choose to abort their unborn kids? Because Danielle Campoamor has:

In my latest for @marieclaire I spoke to @AbortionStories‘s @RBraceySherman, @ANSIRH‘s @StephHerold, @RHAVote & more about film & TVs depiction of abortion. Parents are the most common abortion patients. It’s time we see ourselves having abortions onscreen https://t.co/aDeOUTage3 — Danielle Campoamor (@DCampoamor) July 16, 2021

You think so, Danielle?

counterpoint: no, we don’t, you ghouls. pic.twitter.com/hEzUg9eusS — Jeff B. tried to do his best, but he could not (@EsotericCD) July 19, 2021

Do we? Do we really?

What. The. Hell? — Rafique Tucker (@RiffRaf979) July 19, 2021

This isn’t the first time that Danielle Campoamor has written about wanting mothers to shout their abortions. It’s a thing with her.

The only possible defense for this, which isn’t really a defense at all, is that they want people to see the reality of abortions, which considering the source seems not likely. What’s likely is that they want abortion EVEN MORE normalized, which is ghastly beyond words. — Rafique Tucker (@RiffRaf979) July 19, 2021

Bingo. What would be truly groundbreaking would be depicting abortion honestly, as the life-altering and life-ending trauma that it is. Pro-aborts like Campoamor want it depicted as a virtue.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

