https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/563652-five-people-shot-including-ambulance-crew-in-arizona-attack

A series of attacks on paramedics, firefighters and police on Sunday left five people shot, several children missing and one person dead in Tucson, Ariz., USA Today reported Monday.

The suspect, who is in critical condition after being shot by police, is an unidentified 35-year-old man accused of opening fire on an ambulance responding to a medical call at Quincie Douglas Park at about 3:45 p.m.

The man allegedly shot the 20-year-old male EMT driver in the head and struck the 21-year old female passenger in the chest and arm, according to USA Today. Both were hospitalized, the driver in critical condition and the passenger is in stable condition.

The suspect is then accused of driving to the scene of a nearby house fire about a mile away and opening fire on firefighters and neighbors who were attempting to put out the fire. A neighbor was fatally shot in the head while the fire captain was shot in the arm. Another person was grazed in the head by a bullet. That person and the fire captain are reportedly in good condition.

One person was killed in the house fire and two or three children are currently missing, according to NBC News. The relationship between the suspect and the victims of the fire is currently unknown.

After fleeing the scene, the suspect allegedly rammed a police officer’s vehicle and started to shoot at the officer. The officer returned fire, critically wounding the suspect. The suspect is currently hospitalized and in extremely critical condition, according to NBC. The officer who shot him was not wounded during the exchange.

“This is both a highly tragic, really horrific incident with many unknowns at this time that is going to involve a lengthy and complex investigation,” Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus told NBC News.

