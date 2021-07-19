https://thepostmillennial.com/flashback-democrats-voiced-the-same-concerns-as-gop-about-voter-fraud-in-2018/



Prominent Democrats, including Vice-President Kamala Harris, shared concerns about voting machines in 2018, the same concerns that they are now slamming GOP politicians for bringing up in 2020 and this year.

A video circulating on social media shows multiple high-profile Democrats in congress questioning the security of voting machines.

“I continue to think that our voting machines are too vulnerable,” says infamous Rep Adam Schiff of California. Rep Val Demings, who is currently seeking the Democratic primary for Florida’s 2022 senate race, added that “even hackers with limited prior knowledge, tools and resources are able to breach voting machines and a matter of minutes.”

Rep Jennifer Wixton of Virginia even mentioned that electronic voting machines in Georgia were able to change and delete votes. “In 2018 electronic voting machines in Georgia and Texas deleted votes for certain candidates, or switch votes from one candidate to another,” said Wexton.

Vice President Kamala Harris also had a lot to say about voting machines in 2018, stating “There are a lot of states that are dealing with antiquated machines… which are vulnerable to being hacked.”

Harris even said that she had brought in hackers to showed her and other members of congress how easily the voting machines being used in many US states can be hacked. “I actually held a demonstration here at the Capitol,” said Harris. “We brought in folks who, before our eyes, hacked election machines, those that are being used in many states.”

Oregon Senator Ron Wyden accused the biggest seller of voting machines of violating “cybersecurity 101.” “The biggest seller of voting machines is doing something that violates cybersecurity 101. Directing that you install remote access software, which would make a machine like that… a magnet for fraudsters and hackers.”

Rep Ted Lieu of California even said that voting machines being hacked could have impacts on the results of a presidential election. “In a close presidential election, they just need to hack one swing state, or maybe one or two, or maybe just a few counties in one swing state.”

Two years later, and these same Democrats not only supported disregarding many elections rules crucial to election integrity amid the pandemic, but also attacked Republicans for brining up concerns about voting machines. Some were even censored by big tech for speaking out about voting machines on social media.





