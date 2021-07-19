https://www.oann.com/four-chinese-nationals-charged-in-global-hacking-campaign-u-s-justice-department/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=four-chinese-nationals-charged-in-global-hacking-campaign-u-s-justice-department



FILE PHOTO: Chinese and U.S. flags flutter outside the building of an American company in Beijing, China January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Chinese and U.S. flags flutter outside the building of an American company in Beijing, China January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

July 19, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Four Chinese nationals have been charged in global hacking campaign aimed at dozens of companies, universities and government agencies in the United States and abroad between 2011 and 2018, the Justice Department said on Monday.

The hacking campaign focused on information that would significantly benefit Chinese companies and businesses, including research and development processes, the department said as the United States and other countries accused China’s security services of a global hacking campaign.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Lisa Lambert; Editing by)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

