https://www.theblaze.com/news/fox-friends-steve-doocy-begs-viewers-to-get-covid-19-vaccine

Steve Doocy, “Fox & Friends” co-host, implored Fox News viewers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 on Monday.

What are the details?

Doocy on Monday morning dismissed anti-vaccination theories and said that people need to get the coronavirus vaccine if they want to survive the deadly, ongoing pandemic.

“Get the shot,” he told viewers during a morning segment. “It will save your life.”

To co-host Brian Kilmeade, Doocy said, “Here’s the thing: One of the CDC officials said yesterday, look, the pandemic right now is really just with people who have not been vaccinated.”

Kilmeade responded, “Thank you.”

“Ninety-nine percent of the people who died have not been vaccinated,” Doocy continued. “And so what [the White House is] trying to do is they’re trying to make sure that all of the people who have not been vaccinated get vaccinated.”

He then addressed what he suggested was social media ”

misinformation” surrounding COVID-19 vaccines and pointed to the Biden White House’s remarks that Facebook was the leading proponent of allowing anti-vaccination misinformation to rampantly spread.

“Unfortunately, and this is one of the reasons apparently that [President] Joe Biden and the administration came out last week, the administration’s been very frustrated,” he said. “They have not been able to get Facebook to get rid of some of the disinformation. The disinformation is online. The vaccine is killing lots and lots of people. Or it changes your DNA. Or they’re little microchips. None of that is true.”

Doocy added that there are certainly some cases in which particular demographics of people — such as pregnant women — might be hesitant to receive the vaccination, but that he believed, overall, everyone else should undoubtedly receive the vaccination.

“Everybody else, if you have the chance, get the shot, it will save your life,” he insisted.

Kilmeade then seemed to counter Doocy’s suggestion and responded, “Make your own decision. It’s available to everyone. We are not doctors.”

What else?

Biden last week blasted Facebook for “killing people” in refusing to stem the tide of what he says is misinformation surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine.

A reporter asked Biden as he was leaving the White House his thoughts on COVID-19 misinformation on social media.

“On COVID misinformation, what is your message to platforms like Facebook?” the reporter asked the president.

Biden thundered, “They’re killing people! I mean, really, they’re, look, the only pandemic we have is among the unvaccinated. And they’re killing people!”

The White House further alarmed many last week by claiming that the administration was “flagging” posts for Facebook with what they deemed to be disinformation about the vaccines.

Facebook issued a statement condemning Biden’s remarks.

“We will not be distracted by accusations which aren’t supported by the facts,” the spokesperson said. “The fact is that more than 2 billion people have viewed authoritative information about COVID-19 and vaccines on Facebook, which is more than any other piece on the internet. More than 3.3 million Americans have also used our vaccine finder tool to find out where and how to get a vaccine.”

The statement concluded, “The facts show that Facebook is helping save lives. Period.”

(H/T:

Mediaite)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

