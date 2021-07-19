https://www.theblaze.com/news/fully-vaccinated-house-lawmaker-tests-positive-for-covid-19

Republican Rep. Vern Buchanan of Florida has tested positive for COVID-19 despite already having been fully vaccinated against the illness.

His positive COVID-19 test came after he had “very mild flu-like symptoms,” according to a news release which noted that the lawmaker is quarantining at his home.

“I look forward to returning to work as soon as possible,” Buchanan said in a statement. “In the meantime, this should serve as a reminder that although the vaccines provide a very high-degree of protection, we must remain vigilant in the fight against COVID-19.”

Buchanan, 70, has served as a U.S. House member from the Sunshine State since 2007.

Five Texas state lawmakers who flew to Washington, D.C., last week in an effort to block legislation they oppose have recently tested positive for the illness, and all are said to have been fully vaccinated.

“All of the HDC Members who tested positive are feeling good, with no symptoms or only mild symptoms,” the Texas House Democratic Caucus said in a statement on Sunday.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 48.6% of the total U.S. population has been fully vaccinated, while 56.1% of the population has received at least one dose.

While the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines involve two shots, the Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccine involves just one shot.

According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University there have been more than 34 million COVID-19 cases and more than 609,000 deaths in the U.S. so far.

The CDC says that a small proportion of those fully vaccinated against the illness will become ill, get hospitalized or even pass away from COVID-19.

“Vaccine breakthrough cases are expected. COVID-19 vaccines are effective and are a critical tool to bring the pandemic under control. However, no vaccines are 100% effective at preventing illness in vaccinated people. There will be a small percentage of fully vaccinated people who still get sick, are hospitalized, or die from COVID-19,” according to the CDC.

