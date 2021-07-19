https://www.oann.com/germanys-bundesbank-sees-faster-growth-barring-virus-comeback/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=germanys-bundesbank-sees-faster-growth-barring-virus-comeback



The skyline with the financial district is photographed during sunset in Frankfurt, Germany, April 22, 2020, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo The skyline with the financial district is photographed during sunset in Frankfurt, Germany, April 22, 2020, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

July 19, 2021

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Economic growth in Germany could accelerate further this summer if there are no “significant setbacks” in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and if supply bottlenecks ease, the country’s central bank said on Monday.

“As long as the there no significant setbacks with regard to the pandemic and supply bottlenecks ease at least gradually, the pace of the expansion of the overall economy could come in even stronger in the summer quarter,” the Bundesbank said in its monthly report.

It repeated its prediction that Europe’s largest economy would then reach its pre-pandemic size by the end of this quarter.

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

