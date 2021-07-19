https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/get-woke-go-broke-sports-illustrated-swimsuit-features-transgender-model-cover-first-time/

Get woke, go broke.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit featured a transgender model on its cover for the first time.

27-year-old Leyna Bloom, a biological male from Chicago, was featured on the cover of SI as part of “three history-making covers.”

“The wait is finally over. Megan Thee Stallion, Naomi Osaka, and Leyna Bloom are your SI Swimsuit 2021 cover models. The three legends were photographed separately in locations across the U.S. from Florida to California. The result is three separate history-making covers showcasing three groundbreaking women.” Sports Illustrated wrote.

“If there’s one thing that our cover models have in common, it’s that they don’t have one thing in common. They look different, have different upbringings, have different passions and inspirations. But each is a reminder that beauty comes in many forms,” says Sports Illustrated Swimsuit editor-in-chief MJ Day.

Leyna Bloom, the transgender model featured, (below) is using this platform to speak out about acceptance.

