Fox News host Sean Hannity on Monday made an appeal for viewers to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Please take COVID seriously, I can’t say it enough. Enough people have died. We don’t need any more deaths,” Hannity said on his primetime series. “Research like crazy, talk to your doctor, your doctors, medical professionals you trust based on your unique medical history, your current medical condition, and you and your doctor make a very important decision for your own safety. Take it seriously.”

Hannity also stressed the importance of “medical privacy” and “doctor-patient confidentiality.”

“I believe in science, I believe in the science of vaccination,” he added.

SEAN HANNITY: “Please take Covid seriously. I can’t say it enough. Enough people have died. We don’t need any more death. Research like crazy. Talk to your doctor… I believe in science. I believe in the science of vaccination.” pic.twitter.com/tOi5ebpqSf — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) July 20, 2021

Fox News figures have come under immense criticism recently over comments about coronavirus-related restrictions, lockdowns, mask mandates, vaccines and the pandemic overall.

Fellow Fox New hosts Steve Doocy and Bill Hemmer also made statements in support of vaccinations on Monday.

The New York Times published a piece last week going over the statements primetime hosts Tucker Carlson Tucker CarlsonTucker Carlson dismisses GOP as ‘inept and bad at governing’ Tucker Carlson’s first-grade teacher disputes his description of her in book Luntz advised Biden’s COVID-19 team MORE and Laura Ingraham Laura Anne IngrahamHannity tells fans to ‘take their sports back’ by singing national anthem Zaid Jilani: ‘I don’t think’ anyone will try to defund the police after Milley’s comments Pentagon punches back against GOP culture wars MORE have said that have been “at odds with the recommendations of health experts” in regards to vaccines.

Monday’s appeals for vaccinations come as new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. have recently begun to rise again and the more infectious delta variant continues to spread throughout the country. The variant has now become the dominant strain even as vaccination rates level off.

More than 99 percent of recent COVID-19 cases have been among unvaccinated individuals, according to health officials.

