A New York judge approved the extradition of former movie producer, Harvey Weinstein, to Los Angeles on Tuesday in order to face further sexual assault charges.

Weinstein who was imprisoned in New York was found guilty last year of first-degree criminal sexual act and third-degree rape and is currently serving a 23-year sentence in prison, as reported by CNN.

The 69-year-old will go to Los Angeles to face assault charges filed by five women in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills from 2004 to 2013, according to Associated Press.

Erie (N.Y.) County Court Judge Kenneth Case denied Weinstein attorney Norman Effman’s attempt to further delay extradition.

Weinstein’s legal team also filed an appeal earlier this year claiming the judge and a juror in the New York case were biased, which tainted the trial, CNN reports.

“Harvey Weinstein has always maintained that every one of his physical encounters throughout his entire life has been consensual. That hasn’t changed,” said Weinstein’s spokesperson Juda Engelmayer, according to CNN.

