Ok, so this was actually pretty funny from Lindsay Graham.

Yeah yeah, we need him doing more than being funny when it comes to the mess our country is in BUT this made us giggle …

I presume all Democrats would applaud this…right? Graham: Maybe Senate Republicans should walk out to freeze Senate like Texas Dems did https://t.co/sdvlo45DO5 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) July 19, 2021

Pretty snarky from Lindsey, heh.

From Hotair.com:

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. condemned the Democratic spending package and said during an exclusive interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” that, if needed, he will follow the lead of the Texas House Democrats who fled their home state in an effort to kill GOP-backed voting legislation. “Hell yeah, I would leave,” Graham told host Maria Bartiromo. “I would use everything lawfully in my toolbox to prevent rampant inflation.” He subsequently noted that “you’ve got to have a quorum to pass a bill in the Senate” and said he would “leave” if Democrats pass the reconciliation budget resolution and the $3.5 trillion bill is brought to the floor of the Senate. “To my Republican colleagues, we may learn something from our Democratic friends in Texas when it comes to avoiding a $3.5 trillion tax and spend package: Leave town,” Graham said.

Ha.

And surely the Democrats would applaud their actions as brave, right?

*snort*

They would say it was for the wrong reasons. — Jacob Bloom (@JacobBloom31) July 19, 2021

Democrats would say they are literally killing Americans or something and the media would help push that narrative.

Although it would be nice to see Republicans actually DOING SOMETHING other than just talking and tweeting about it

For a change.

