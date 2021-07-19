https://townhall.com/columnists/humbertofontova/2021/07/17/biden-team-invites-cuba-to-investigate-and-critique-us-human-rights-violation-n2592639

The column’s title struck you as click-bait, right? Or maybe you thought the Babylon Bee, Saturday Night Live, etc. somehow got their post and skit titles mixed up with Townhall’s, right? Well:

Check this out, and remember that a snickering Stalinist Cuba sits prominently on the very UN Human Rights Council which the Biden team just invited.

“Guns? What for?…to fight the government? The Cuban people don’t need guns nowadays.” – Fidel Castro during his very first speech upon entering Havana Jan. 8, 1959.

Some guns in the hands of Cuban freedom-lovers would sure come in handy this week, as the biggest and most widespread protests to ever rock the Castro regime erupted island-wide on June 11, with tens of thousands of Cubans filling the streets, massing in front of Communist party offices and yelling “FREEDOM!” and “DOWN WITH COMMUNISM!” Babalu Blog reports, loosely translated from Diario de Cuba:

“The police are killing the Cuban people,” said Darwin V. Martínez with a video of the police shooting at protesters in Havana. In the video, the agents are seen getting out of a patrol car and shooting at the Cubans. A woman recorded the moment from a window.

“Here, pinga! Here!” yelled one of the protesters to the communist police, hitting his chest. “Shoot me HERE!”

Another video on social networks shows police officers shooting at protesters in Havana….I have never heard so many shots in my life,” said a Cuban identified as Black Sheep on Twitter.

A Cuban woman was shot in the leg, according to another video shared by UNIKO on Facebook. “Feel her pain, man. My God, how they shot a lady!—Yes that’s the Cuban police!”

“The regime brought trucks of people with the Cuban flag who confronted the peaceful protesters under the slogan of ‘I am Fidel’…I saw how the regime wanted to kill people!” said activist Beatriz Batista on Facebook.

In case you hadn’t guessed, the Castro-regime accredited U.S. “news” agencies (i.e. Mainstream Media) graciously bestowed Havana bureaus aren’t exactly “reporting” everything that’s been going on in Cuba this week. In fact, this very “accreditation” (thorough vetting by KGB-mentored specialists, and thinly-veiled threats regarding any “reporting” from Cuba that contradicts the KGB-founded regime’s propaganda goals) is a guarantee that they can’t.

Heavily-armed Castroite secret police and stormtroopers are even entering homes of suspected (and obviously dis-armed) protesters and shooting randomly, as captured in this smuggled video.

As mentioned, not since the early ’60s has anything like this ever confronted the one-time Soviet satraps and assorted scumbags and criminals who’ve ruled Stalinist Cuba. Much more here.

“Joe Biden must stand up to the communist regime or history will remember. The Cuban people deserve freedom and human rights. They are not afraid!,” former President Donald Trump said in a statement on July 12.

Democrat President Biden then issued a tepid statement of support for the Cuban protesters. But many Cuba-watchers have to wonder about its sincerity, especially given his party’s record of praise for Cuba’s Stalinist regime. How can any sensible person expect a muscular response to the tragedy unfolding 90 miles from our shores from the party responsible for the following:

“We recognize the progress Cuba has made as a nation, its enormous achievements in education and in health care….they are to be CONGRATULATED!” former President Barack Obama said in March of 2016.

“Everybody was totally convinced that Castro was the worst guy in the world and all of the Cuban people were going to rise up in rebellion against Fidel Castro. They forgot that he educated their kids, gave their kids health care, totally transformed the society,” said candidate for the Democrat presidential nomination Sen. Bernie Sanders.

And lest anyone think Obama was blustering empty campaign rhetoric, he proved the veracity of his praise for the sh*thole level, sub-Third-World health-care in Stalinist Cuba by actually putting his pen where his mouth was:

“The US Department of Health and Human Services [under Obama] and the Cuban government on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding to encourage cooperation between the two countries on health matters…Cuba has made significant contributions to health and science,” HHS Secretary [under Obama] Sylvia Mathews Burwell said in a statement. “This new collaboration is a historic opportunity for two nations to build on each other’s knowledge and experience, and benefit biomedical research and public health at large.”

“Fidel Castro first and foremost is and always has been a committed egalitarian. He wanted a system that provided the basic needs to all Cuba, has superb systems of health care and universal education…We greeted each other as old friends,” once remarked former President of the United States and official “Elder Statesman” of the Democrat Party, Jimmy Carter.

“Fidel Castro is very shy and sensitive, I frankly like him and regard him as a friend,” remarked Democrat presidential candidate, Presidential Medal of Freedom winner, and “Conscience of the Democrat party” George McGovern.

“Viva Fidel! Viva Che!” shouted two-time candidate for the Democrat presidential nomination Jesse Jackson, bellowing while arm in arm with Fidel Castro himself in 1984.

“Countries like Cuba or Canada or Russia or a lot of places in this world spend half what we spend per capita and they got better health outcomes than we do,” claimed deputy chair of the Democratic National Committee Rep. Keith Ellison.

“VIVA FIDEL!…FIDEL!-FIDEL!-FI-DEL!” shouted Democratic lawmakers Maxine Waters and Charles Rangel at Manhattan’s Riverside Church Sept. 1980.

Oooops! But I seem to be forgetting the Democrat Party’s press auxiliary? Okay here:

How can any sensible person expect the truth about atrocities in Cuba to issue from some of these sources:

“Fidel Castro is old-fashioned, courtly–even paternal, a thoroughly fascinating figure!” -NBC’s Andrea Mitchell

“Fidel Castro could have been Cuba’s Elvis!” -Dan Rather

“Castro’s personal magnetism is still powerful, his presence is still commanding. Cuba has very high literacy, and Castro has brought great health care to his country.” -Barbara Walters

“Fidel Castro is one helluva guy!” -CNN founder Ted Turner

And let’s not forget how Democrat President Obama arranged for a picture in front of Che Guevara.

Among the most heart-breaking images from the protests are the ones of tragically-deluded Cubans waving U.S. flags. As if this might elicit sympathy from the U.S. ruling class!

Tragically, modern history shows that that if Cubans want U.S. military help against a dictatorship and then billions and billions for “nation-building” – they need to stop waving U.S. flags and praising U.S. culture. They’d probably be better off (and this obviously churns my guts to say) burning U.S. flags! And chanting “death to America!” And relentlessly denouncing every facet of western culture! (Hey, worked like a charm for Iraqis, Afghans, Syrians, Libyans, etc.)

A reminder for the folks appalled by the notion of any form of U.S. intervention in Cuba:

“We are responsible for bringing Castro in power,” noted Earl T. Smith, U.S ambassador to Cuba 1957-59 during congressional testimony.

“We owe the Cuban people a debt so tremendous that it can never be paid, even if some forthcoming administration wanted to,” wrote E. Howard Hunt, head of the political division of the CIA’s Cuba Project from 1960-62, in his book “Give Us This Day,” about the Bay of Pigs.

Remember how Trump got Soleimani last year? A couple of armed drones over Communist party and secret police headquarters in Havana could repay that tremendous debt handsomely and easily.

