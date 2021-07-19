https://policetribune.com/fugitive-captured-after-replying-to-most-wanted-social-media-post-asking-about-reward/

Tulsa, OK – A murder suspect on the Tulsa Police Department’s “Weekly Most Wanted” list was captured after she posted on social media inquiring about the reward for information leading to her arrest.

“The Tulsa Police Department is looking for information about the whereabouts of Lorraine Graves,” the Tulsa police posted to its official Facebook page on July 15.

“Lorraine Graves is charged with Accessory to Murder,” the post continued. “Detectives say she was involved in the city’s 10th homicide of 2021 where Eric Graves was shot and killed at the St. Thomas Square Apartments.”

Much to the surprise and delight of law enforcement, Graves personally responded to the post not long after it went up, ABC News reported.

“What’s where’s the reward money at?” Graves asked beneath the post about her from her own personal Facebook page.

More than one Facebook user warned Graves that being cute was going to get her caught.

“Giiiiirl you better stay off social media they can track you !” Jane Doe wrote beneath Graves’ comment.

“Lorraine Graves ain’t gonna be as funny when you get processed,” Dylan Boyd opined.

🚨WEEKLY MOST WANTED🚨

Lorraine Graves is charged with Accessory to Murder. Detectives say she was involved in March homicide where Eric Graves was shot/killed at St. Thomas Square Apts.

Graves is as Black female, 5’7″, 200 lbs.

INFO? Call @918CrimeStopper at 918-596-COPS. pic.twitter.com/lQa9GuifW5 — Tulsa Police (@TulsaPolice) July 14, 2021

The Tulsa Police Department’s Fugitive Warrant Unit tracked Graves down in north Tulsa near 36th Street North and Garrison Avenue and arrested her at about 4:30 p.m. on July 16, ABC News reported.

You can make mistakes and feel really stupid about them, living with regrets. OR, you could be this woman. Lorraine Graves was arrested after commenting about her very own bounty, on the Facebook page of the police department that was searching for her!! ??😕?? pic.twitter.com/sUKx43ST7S — ooky spooky (@tammy4u2nv) July 19, 2021

Two other suspects believed to be connected to the murder of Eric Graves – identified as Jayden and Gabriel Hopson – have already been arrested and charged with murder.

Graves was charged with accessory to murder and held on a $500,000 bond, ABC News reported.

Authorities have not defined the relationship between Lorraine Graves and Eric Graves.

