After announcing his decision to run for California Governor, talk show radio host, author, and attorney Larry Elder is now facing a reported battle with California’s secretary of state over the legitimacy of his candidacy.

“We’re in court in less than an hour over this B.S. Before we submitted the over 200 pages of 5 yrs of tax returns, my accountant made sure we complied with the law, as did two election law lawyers,” Elder tweeted on Monday.

Part 1: We’re in court in less than an hour over this B.S. Before we submitted the over 200 pages of 5 yrs of tax returns, my accountant made sure we complied with the law, as did two election law lawyershttps://t.co/mnvU6rOkTD#RecallGavinNnewsom #WeveGotAStateToSave pic.twitter.com/NXkxvDfis5 — Larry Elder (@larryelder) July 19, 2021

“This new law was passed by the supermajority Democrat legislature to force Trump to turn over his tax returns to get on the 2020 ballot. California Supreme Court struck it down unanimously for presidential, but let it stand for gubernatorial elections,” Elder continued.

“See you in court,” he added.

Part 2: This new law was passed by the supermajority Democrat legislature to force Trump to turn over his tax returns to get on the 2020 ballot. California Supreme Court struck it down unanimously for presidential, but let it stand for gubernatorial elections. See you in court. pic.twitter.com/enR61ZWJ69 — Larry Elder (@larryelder) July 19, 2021

Elder included an image of a letter from Dr. Shirley Weber, the California Secretary of State, and the “Candidate Filing and Election Night Reporting Team.”

“Dear Candidate,” the letter reads. We are writing to inform you that you did not qualify as a candidate for the upcoming September 14, 2021, California Gubernatorial Recall Election.”

“According to our records, you did not qualify due to one or more of the following reasons,” the letter continues, with the marked “reason” being “Incomplete redacted and/or unredacted income tax returns were filed.”

“The deeply corrupt California machine is trying to keep Larry Elder out of the recall because they know he’s the real threat to evil cartoon villain Gavin Newsom. I’ll discuss in studio with Larry later today…” tweeted Dave Rubin, sharing a video of Elder explaining the situation.

The deeply corrupt California machine is trying to keep Larry Elder out of the recall because they know he’s the real threat to evil cartoon villain Gavin Newsom. I’ll discuss in studio with Larry later today… https://t.co/ZueoB9mlLH — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) July 19, 2021

“People are wondering, ‘why is my name not on the list of candidates to recall Governor Gavin Newsom in this recall election?’” Elder said, before sharing a headline from the Associated Press regarding a California court invalidating a law “requiring Trump tax return.”

“That was to prevent Trump from getting on the ballot in California, but it did not apply to gubernatorial candidates. First time ever,” Elder continued. He then shared the letter received from the California Secretary of State, describing them as “a Democrat.”

“The only box checked,” Elder said, “Incomplete redacted or unredacted income tax returns were filed.”

“We filed both redacted and unredacted tax returns,” Elder claimed. “So I guess what they’re saying is we redacted something that shouldn’t have been redacted, or we didn’t redact something that should have been redacted.”

“Never has anybody been disqualified from a ballot here in California for a reason like that,” Elder added. “I’ll see you in court.”

Last week, Elder spoke with The Daily Wire, and said that he considers “this an intervention, a mission of mercy, damage control.”

“The state is practically ungovernable with Democrats enjoying supermajorities in the Senate and the Assembly, plus a left-wing clueless governor totally beholden to the teachers union that opposes choice in school,” Elder added.

