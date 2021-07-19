https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/19/inflate-our-way-out-of-inflation-bidens-argument-for-trillions-more-in-spending-triggers-massive-eye-rolls/

The inflation that the Biden White House said not long ago doesn’t really exist is expected to be a topic of discussion during the president’s economic speech today. Time to do some damage control while trying to convince everybody why spending a few trillion dollars more is necessary:

New: Pres. Biden will seek use his Econ remarks today to directly counter the idea that inflation numbers should undercut his sweeping Econ agenda moving on the Hill: https://t.co/T2agLT4mMR — Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) July 19, 2021

Biden will move to flip the inflation argument on its head – noting the increase in the economy’s capacity driven by his plans would help to decrease prices over time.

It’s a point his team has made – now Biden himself will do so in remarks today: https://t.co/hjtSmQAZvW — Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) July 19, 2021

The only thing the Biden admin’s flipping on its head is the middle class. And we’ve got some oceanfront property in Nebraska to sell anybody who actually believes the spin that’s coming from the Biden White House.

Evolution of the WH comms strategy: There is no inflation –> Inflation will go away soon –> You saved 16 cents on hot dogs! –> Actually inflation is a good thing https://t.co/URTQlRUn5t — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) July 19, 2021

Biden has his work cut out for him convincing people *Bidenflation* is someone else’s fault. 📊 71% believe Biden’s spending could lead to inflation 📊 39% plurality believes “massive government spending” causes inflation https://t.co/5H7Zt2X5nchttps://t.co/o5ovxirWMw https://t.co/hCG80bYdzq pic.twitter.com/jBrFL7bLK5 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 19, 2021

Printing and spending cash to make deflation happen. That’s new. https://t.co/qvO1ZqY0Pa — David Lyons (@kalooki) July 19, 2021

The White House is getting desperate and hopes that people will believe them instead of their lying eyes.

When you add $3.5 trillion plus in new debt in an environment of rising interest, prices will go…down? He is really targeting the dumbest Americans with this messaging. https://t.co/ZL0xCoAKRS — Gary Collard (@LakerGMC) July 19, 2021

Is this before or after he brings up another $2T package? — 𝗟𝗶𝗳𝗲 𝗜𝘀 𝗔 𝗧𝗲𝘀𝘁 (@LifeIsATest1776) July 19, 2021

Biden’s argument: inflate our way out of inflation with more inflationary spending https://t.co/5XUJFaOxDx — Tommy Pigott (@TommyPigott) July 19, 2021

So, according to Biden, we need the government to spend $3T+ because to help Americans get through tough times, but also inflation is good and means the economy is roaring. https://t.co/Ekd32UvlVb pic.twitter.com/TlK4ri91bV — Colin Murphy (@karnage_don) July 19, 2021

you’re going to call this out as BS, right? — Andrew Wagner (@andrewwagner) July 19, 2021

We won’t hold our breath.

“No more mean tweets!”, they shouted, helping themselves to another spoonful of cold canned beans https://t.co/WKYRi5LWpN — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) July 19, 2021

Maybe Biden could use these charts for his economic speech today:

pic.twitter.com/7sne4TZJKd — ᴛʜᴇ ʀɪɢʜᴛ ᴛᴏ ʙᴇᴀʀ ᴍᴇᴍᴇꜱ (@grandoldmemes) July 19, 2021

