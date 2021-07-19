https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/intelligence-captain-seth-keshel-trump-margin-victory-michigan-7-5-percentage-points/

Earlier today Steve Bannon invited Professor David K. Clements from New Mexico State University and retired Army intelligence captain and former baseball analyst Seth Keshel to discuss their latest analysis on the 2020 election.

Seth Keshel droppeed a BOMB on the War Room.

According to Seth, President Trump won Pennsylvania by 6-8% in 2020.

Later today Seth Keshel released his Michigan election numbers.

Keshel predicted a Trump win in Michigan like in neighboring Pennsylvania.

According to Keshel the real numbers in Michigan are Trump by 7.5% points.

Seth Keshel on MICHIGAN ELECTION RESULTS —

Biden – 2,804,040 (50.6%)

Trump – 2,649,852 (47.8%)

MI tracks PA in terms of voter tendencies; since 2008, declining Dem participation and increasing Republican, especially under Trump. Obama lost 303k in 2012, Clinton another 296k. Trump gained 370k amidst this coalition shift in a shrinking, only to be lapped by Biden with 535k after no new net positive Dem votes in 12 years.

As a general rule, states in population decline with a massive coalition shift (party switching) going on are not going to show massive gains for both sides. The counties in MI all track with PA counties. Not one clean county here – an easy Trump win as we saw on 11/3 in progress.

Red – High Fraud

Yellow – Moderate/Suspect Fraud

If Biden is 527k heavy, Trump margin of victory in MI was about 52.9% to 45.4%, or 7.5% overall (373k votes).

Best for audits – Macomb, Allegan, Bay, Berrien, Calhoun, Clinton, Eaton, Jackson, Kent, Livingston, Monroe, Muskegon, Ottawa, Saginaw, St. Clair

