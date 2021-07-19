https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/perp-attacks-nyc-cop-with-glass-bottle/

Posted by Kane on July 19, 2021 4:50 pm

The officer was attacked with a glass bottle and received lacerations to the neck and head which required stitches and staples. The incident occurred in the area of East Flatbush and Remsen Village in Brooklyn.

