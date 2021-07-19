https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/perp-attacks-nyc-cop-with-glass-bottle/
Early yesterday morning, cops from the @NYPD67Pct were on a fixed post to address community concerns when they were suddenly assaulted with a glass bottle in an unprovoked attack.
The suspect, who has been arrested for assaulting officers twice in the past, was quickly caught. pic.twitter.com/WZzHAKTFKg
— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 19, 2021
The officer was attacked with a glass bottle and received lacerations to the neck and head which required stitches and staples. The incident occurred in the area of East Flatbush and Remsen Village in Brooklyn.