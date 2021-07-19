Early yesterday morning, cops from the @NYPD67Pct were on a fixed post to address community concerns when they were suddenly assaulted with a glass bottle in an unprovoked attack.

The suspect, who has been arrested for assaulting officers twice in the past, was quickly caught. pic.twitter.com/WZzHAKTFKg

— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 19, 2021