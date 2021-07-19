https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/07/19/j-k-rowling-doesnt-sound-like-shell-stop-advocating-for-women-anytime-soon-even-in-the-face-of-death-threats-from-trans-activists/

Politically speaking, there’s not much overlap between us and J.K. Rowling. But when it comes to misogyny and hate masquerading as trans activism, we’re right there with her.

Rowling has been pissing off the Wokeness Brigade with her contention that biological sex is real and that biological males who identify as women are not, in fact, women. And where many before her have buckled under the pressure, Rowling has stood firm. Even in the face of threats on her life:

To be fair, when you can’t get a woman sacked, arrested or dropped by her publisher, and cancelling her only made her book sales go up, there’s really only one place to go. pic.twitter.com/MsNWXhWlyc — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 19, 2021

And they just keep on coming… pic.twitter.com/xT0aQwTFtn — Captain Tweep 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺 (@tweepwitch) July 19, 2021

When not censoring someones username is worse than sending a death threat🤷🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/tBqzWVDJLm — Captain Tweep 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺 (@tweepwitch) July 19, 2021

They’ve been sending death threats for over a year, and the media remains silent about it while they keep trying to cancel her. pic.twitter.com/H712IdtH9S — Dataracer (@Dataracer117) July 19, 2021

Can anyone explain to me what Jk did that was transphobic because I saw the tweets at the time and was baffled at the hate? And while at it, where is the community outrage at her death threats? — D (@Cerebus79) July 19, 2021

J.K. Rowling never dismissed the lived experiences of trans people. She never said they shouldn’t be treated with dignity or respect. She merely argued that biology is biology and not a social construct, and that erasure of women is bad for women and society as a whole.

And for that, radical trans activists have literally called for her head on a platter.

Yes, but now hundreds of trans activists have threatened to beat, rape, assassinate and bomb me I’ve realised that this movement poses no risk to women whatsoever. pic.twitter.com/qb1RrCFqy0 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 19, 2021

You’re awesome, JK. Thank you for speaking for women, even if you risk injuring your reputation to further, ridiculous slander. It obviously isn’t sticking. Your words don’t go unnoticed or unappreciated by a vast majority of people who live in reality. — Colin Moriarty (@notaxation) July 19, 2021

Got to get back to my chapter now, but to all the people sending me beautiful, kind, funny and supportive messages, thank you so much 🙏 . Wish I had time to answer all of you, but Strike and Robin are at a tricky stage of their investigation, so I need to drop a few clues. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 19, 2021

