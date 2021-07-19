http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/BZIFWg5vTJo/

Harry Potter creator and author J.K. Rowling fired back at a purported transgender supporter who threatened her on Twitter with a “pipebomb” Sunday. Rowling said since her critics can’t get her fired, or have her career destroyed, the only place left to go is threats of assassination.

Rowling’s reply was sparked after a trans activist tweeted a meme falsely accusing Rowling of “ignoring porn tweeted at children.”

The Twitter user was referring to the intrusion of trans and LGBTQ activists who constantly invade Rowling’s twitter posts meant for children by inserting vile photos of porn that the kids would be able to see on the threads.

In her reply, Rowling noted that she didn’t merely ignore the attacks and always reported them to Twitter.

Juan, I’ll give you a moment to think hard about leaving that up. I reported every bit of porn so-called trans allies tweeted into Twitter threads where children were sending me artwork for the Ickabog. I didn’t respond or retweet it because I didn’t want more kids to see it. 1/3 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 18, 2021

In a second reply, Rowling pointed out how the LGBTQ and Trans activists seem to be acting contrary to their own stated interests, saying, “I’m not sure how these tactics – using porn as a weapon against women you dislike, not caring that children get caught in the crossfire and then misrepresenting what really happened – are supposed to help trans people.”

In a follow up to that, the famed writer added, “Nor do I see how what you’ve done here helps correct the impression that the end game for you & your ilk is to intimidate women out of speaking up for our own rights, no matter how low you have to go to do it.

Nor do I see how what you’ve done here helps correct the impression that the end game for you & your ilk is to intimidate women out of speaking up for our own rights, no matter how low you have to go to do it. 3/3 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 18, 2021

The exchanges brought yet another LGBTQ supporter to wish death upon the author and to threaten her with a “pipebomb.” Rowling’s reply with dry humor was piercing.

“To be fair, when you can’t get a woman sacked, arrested or dropped by her publisher, and cancelling her only made her book sales go up, there’s really only one place to go,” she quipped.

Yes, but now hundreds of trans activists have threatened to beat, rape, assassinate and bomb me I’ve realised that this movement poses no risk to women whatsoever. pic.twitter.com/qb1RrCFqy0 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 19, 2021

J.K. Rowling has long-been a target of anti-free speech leftists in and out of Hollywood for her statements that transgenderism is a threat to women everywhere. Because of her strong stance on the issue, Rowling has been in the crosshairs of the cancel culture for several years.

The Fantastic Beasts author has not only decried irreversible transgender surgeries but she has also defended the idea that biological sex is fixed and is not a “societal construct.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

