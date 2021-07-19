https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/19/jen-psaki-says-its-the-biden-administrations-goal-to-close-guantanamo-bay-but-she-doesnt-have-a-timeline-yet/

President Joe Biden might not remember it, but his old boss in the White House, Barack Obama, had promised on the campaign trail that he’d close the detention facility at Guantanamo Bay in his first 100 days in office; CNN even reported that Obama might even close Gitmo “as early as his first week in office.” Heck, maybe even his first day.

On January 22, 2009, President Barack Obama issued an executive order calling for the closure of the prison facility at Guantanamo Bay within one year.

We all know how that went; Obama served two full terms as president and Guantanamo Bay is still open for business. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked today what the Biden-Harris administration’s goal might be. We still wonder, because at the Democratic primary debates, when asked about Guantanamo Bay, Biden went into a rambling answer about Israel and a two-state solution.

White House Press Sec. Jen Psaki: “Our goal is to close Guantanamo Bay.” pic.twitter.com/5PRsKRtPp7 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 19, 2021

So it’s a goal, then.

I think I’ve seen this episode before. — Cassandra of the Helazoid Legion (@p_herzie) July 19, 2021

Hey I seen this one before! its a classic! — Axel (@AxelBlazen) July 19, 2021

This will not end well… — B8N7ON (@B8N7ON) July 19, 2021

How are these press quotes somehow still getting worse by the day? My god…. We’re living a poorly written episode of South Park — Jaime Zana (@JaimeZana) July 19, 2021

I’ve seen this movie a thousand times but I’m not giving the ending away. I bought a ticket and I’m entitled to stay. — Parker-Gray-ALX (@parkergrayALX) July 19, 2021

Yeah that shit isn’t going to happen. — Jim Kong the illest (@Dkaz006_RS) July 19, 2021

Well then where do they plan to put all the people who don’t get the jab? — Ladro Vonlugen (@vonlugen) July 19, 2021

I believe it when it happens — JB (@Desertpuma) July 19, 2021

“…in 8 or so years…” — Jeebus Christos (@travelinjeebus) July 19, 2021

They’ve been “closing” GITMO since 2009. — Ron Couche (@RonCouche) July 19, 2021

Surely they can’t be that dumb — Cody |🇺🇸 🐘 (@oSnackPack) July 19, 2021

Wasn’t that supposed to be Obama’s goal? 😂 — Joey Perez (@JoeyPerez89) July 19, 2021

Third Obama term confirmed. — Sudden Investor Anon (@Rose26572157) July 19, 2021

It’s good to have goals. At least this wasn’t was of Biden’s campaign promises.

Asked at #DemDebate about closing Guantanamo Bay, Joe Biden quickly pivots to Israel https://t.co/F5KLk8J3PX — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) December 20, 2019

