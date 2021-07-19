https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/19/jen-psaki-says-its-the-biden-administrations-goal-to-close-guantanamo-bay-but-she-doesnt-have-a-timeline-yet/

President Joe Biden might not remember it, but his old boss in the White House, Barack Obama, had promised on the campaign trail that he’d close the detention facility at Guantanamo Bay in his first 100 days in office; CNN even reported that Obama might even close Gitmo “as early as his first week in office.” Heck, maybe even his first day.

On January 22, 2009, President Barack Obama issued an executive order calling for the closure of the prison facility at Guantanamo Bay within one year.

We all know how that went; Obama served two full terms as president and Guantanamo Bay is still open for business. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked today what the Biden-Harris administration’s goal might be. We still wonder, because at the Democratic primary debates, when asked about Guantanamo Bay, Biden went into a rambling answer about Israel and a two-state solution.

So it’s a goal, then.

It’s good to have goals. At least this wasn’t was of Biden’s campaign promises.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...