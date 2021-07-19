https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/jen-psaki-throws-out-first-pitch-at-nationals-game-and-she-cheated/

Posted by Kane on July 19, 2021 11:11 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Psaki didn’t throw from the mound.  She cheated.  Typical Democrat.

Trump’s first pitch vs Fauci





And the Meme



You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...