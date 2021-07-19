https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/jen-psaki-throws-out-first-pitch-at-nationals-game-and-she-cheated/
Jen Psaki throwing the first pitch at the Nationals game. Via Washington Nationals Instagram story pic.twitter.com/1b4ccYuPXQ
— Shan Adkins 🏳️🌈 (@Shan_Alaska) July 18, 2021
Psaki didn’t throw from the mound. She cheated. Typical Democrat.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki throwing the first pitch at the Nats game against the Padres. ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/Q5pj026oR1
— Christian Sierra (@CSierra1CNN) July 18, 2021
Trump’s first pitch vs Fauci
And the Meme