https://www.dailywire.com/news/jk-rowling-blasts-trans-activists-after-death-threat-this-movement-poses-no-risk-to-women-whatsoever

On Sunday, famed “Harry Potter” author JK Rowling, who has endured vitriol and abuse from transgender activists, fired back at someone who sent her a death threat over Twitter, wishing her to receive a pipe bomb in her mailbox. Rowling blasted, “To be fair, when you can’t get a woman sacked, arrested or dropped by her publisher, and cancelling her only made her book sales go up, there’s really only one place to go.”

The exchange had been triggered when Rowling replied to a critic who quoted her saying, “I’ve ignored porn tweeted at children.” Rowling fired back, “Juan, I’ll give you a moment to think hard about leaving that up. I reported every bit of porn so-called trans allies tweeted into Twitter threads where children were sending me artwork for the Ickabog. I didn’t respond or retweet it because I didn’t want more kids to see it.”

Juan, I’ll give you a moment to think hard about leaving that up. I reported every bit of porn so-called trans allies tweeted into Twitter threads where children were sending me artwork for the Ickabog. I didn’t respond or retweet it because I didn’t want more kids to see it. 1/3 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 18, 2021

She continued, “I’m not sure how these tactics – using porn as a weapon against women you dislike, not caring that children get caught in the crossfire and then misrepresenting what really happened – are supposed to help trans people. Nor do I see how what you’ve done here helps correct the impression that the end game for you & your ilk is to intimidate women out of speaking up for our own rights, no matter how low you have to go to do it.”

Nor do I see how what you’ve done here helps correct the impression that the end game for you & your ilk is to intimidate women out of speaking up for our own rights, no matter how low you have to go to do it. 3/3 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 18, 2021

An admirer encouraged Rowling, writing, “Please keep fighting Jo. It must be so hard sometimes with the abuse you face but you are a voice for so many of us who feel the same and don’t have a voice. We have your back.”

Rowland responded, “And together, we will win.”

And together, we will win 💜 🤍 💚 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 18, 2021

That prompted someone to tweet at Rowling, “I wish you a very nice pipebomb in your mailbox.” Rowling replied, “To be fair, when you can’t get a woman sacked, arrested or dropped by her publisher, and cancelling her only made her book sales go up, there’s really only one place to go.”

To be fair, when you can’t get a woman sacked, arrested or dropped by her publisher, and cancelling her only made her book sales go up, there’s really only one place to go. pic.twitter.com/MsNWXhWlyc — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 19, 2021

Someone asked, “Is this still because of her comments about the safety of women in toilets/changing rooms if men can use them by simply saying they identify as a woman?”

“Yes, but now hundreds of trans activists have threatened to beat, rape, assassinate and bomb me I’ve realised that this movement poses no risk to women whatsoever,” Rowling answered.

Yes, but now hundreds of trans activists have threatened to beat, rape, assassinate and bomb me I’ve realised that this movement poses no risk to women whatsoever. pic.twitter.com/qb1RrCFqy0 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 19, 2021

The Daily Wire reported in June 2020 that a member of the United Kingdom’s Labour Party, responding to an essay by Rowling in which she stated she was “a domestic abuse and sexual assault survivor” and defended women’s rights because women-only spaces and women’s safety were under attack by gender-advocates, accused Rowling of weaponizing her history of sexual assault and domestic violence. Rowling had written:

When you throw open the doors of bathrooms and changing rooms to any man who believes or feels he’s a woman – and, as I’ve said, gender confirmation certificates may now be granted without any need for surgery or hormones – then you open the door to any and all men who wish to come inside. That is a simple truth.

In December 2020, following a British High Court ruling that it would be difficult for children under the age of 16 believing they are transgender to give informed consent to undergo treatment with puberty-blocking drugs, Rowling stated in an interview with Good Housekeeping magazine that when it came to discussing transgender issues, “Many are afraid to speak up because they fear for their jobs and even for their personal safety. This climate of fear serves nobody well, least of all trans people.”

Rowling, who had been reviled by many members of the transgender community for her stance on transgenderism, stated: “Many women are concerned about the challenges to their fundamental rights posed by certain aspects of gender identity ideology. I’ve had a huge postbag since speaking up on this issue and more than 90 per cent of the letters and emails have been supportive. My correspondents have included medical staff, social workers, prison workers, workers in women’s refuges and members of the LGBT community, including trans people.”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

