https://noqreport.com/2021/07/19/joe-biden-admits-to-spreading-misinformation-so-will-banning-come-next/

AP Photo/Evan Vucci The Biden team created a furor over the past few days after Jen Psaki admitted that they had been in constant contact with Facebook flagging and trying to get people who they considered to be spreading misinformation on the Wuhan coronavirus banned. Then Joe Biden accused Facebook of “killing people,” apparently because they weren’t fully complying with banning people who spread “misinformation.” Joe Biden’s message to platforms like Facebook regarding “misinformation”: “They’re killing people.” pic.twitter.com/i8OCWcL9iw — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 16, 2021 Today, he tried to back off that a bit to not appear as authoritarian, saying he was really talking about the 12 people Jen Psaki had claimed were spreading most of the misinformation. Joe Biden: It’s not Facebook that is killing people, but Facebook users who are spreading “outrageous misinformation.” pic.twitter.com/qEifueCmva — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 19, 2021 So, you mean Joe just admitted to misinformation? Because that’s what he just did. He claimed explicitly Facebook was killing people, now he’s trying to say they’re not killing people. Even this statement about it, he’s still spinning, when he’s supposedly trying to bring down the temperature and clean up what he said. He just can’t quite do […]

Read the whole story at redstate.com

Newsletter Join fellow patriots as we keep Americans informed and advance the cause of conservatism.

All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction. With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object! JD Rucker – EIC

@jdrucker

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

