Joe Biden recently said that Facebook is “killing people” with “misinformation.”

Joe Biden’s message to platforms like Facebook regarding “misinformation”: “They’re killing people.” pic.twitter.com/i8OCWcL9iw — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 16, 2021

Joe might’ve been getting a little bit ahead of himself there. Evidently his handlers thought so, because here’s where he’s at today:

Biden softens his FB comments: “Facebook isn’t killing people, these 12 people who are out there giving misinformation…my hope is that Facebook instead of taking it personally that somehow I’m saying ‘Facebook is killing people’ wud do something about the misinformation” — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) July 19, 2021

Biden attempts to unwind his assertion on Friday: “Facebook isn’t killing people. . . my hope – is that they would do something about the misinformation. . . that’s what I meant.” — David Chalian (@DavidChalian) July 19, 2021

Watch:

Joe Biden: It’s not Facebook that is killing people, but Facebook users who are spreading “outrageous misinformation.” pic.twitter.com/qEifueCmva — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 19, 2021

So basically Joe Biden is clarifying that he didn’t say that thing he said.

Biden tries to turn the temperature down a notch https://t.co/j6eCAAYoNU — Chris Megerian (@ChrisMegerian) July 19, 2021

That would be a lot easier if his thermometer weren’t broken.

That is not what he said clearly last week. — BillyBaroo (@dixiehoss) July 19, 2021

Team Biden seems to be counting on us being as senile as Joe.

“You’re not killing people after I said you are killing people. Why are you taking it so personally?” https://t.co/SzNiCXFTfB — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 19, 2021

sorry, the uncle joe schtick to feel bad for joe biden being an idiot ain’t working on me https://t.co/EVEdJ2x6NH — kaitlin, political fashion police (@thefactualprep) July 19, 2021

