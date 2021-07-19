https://thehill.com/homenews/media/563630-kasie-hunt-headed-to-cnn-after-nbc-departure-report

Kasie Hunt is headed to CNN as the network aims to expand and promote its streaming platforms, according to a new report.

Hunt, who announced last week that she was leaving NBC, was offered an annual salary of between $1 million and $1.5 million, a source told Variety, a figure executives at NBC reportedly felt they could not match.

After working as a Capitol Hill correspondent, fill-in anchor, analyst and host for the network for nearly a decade, Hunt announced she was leaving during Friday’s edition of her daytime talk program on MSNBC, “Way Too Early.”

“Bittersweet news from me this morning. This is going to be my final broadcast with all of you of up ‘Way Too Early.’ I’ve really loved spending most of the last year with all of you, seeing pictures of your pets and your babies and learning why you are awake and watching and, of course, bringing you the news,” Hunt said.

In a tweet the same morning, Hunt teased her next move but did not divulge any details.

“Some personal news, as they say — thank you to all of the viewers, reporters, lawmakers and everyone else who’s gotten up extra early to help make ⁦@WayTooEarly⁩ better. I loved doing this show. More soon!” she said.

CNN did not immediately respond to a request for comment. CNN President Jeff Zucker served in a similar role running NBC’s news division until 2013.

Most major cable and network news outlets in the country have placed growing emphasis on streaming content in recent years, with more Americans cutting cable and the industry shifting toward subscription-based journalism.

MSNBC announced earlier this year it was working to develop streaming content platforms for top hosts like Mika BrzezinskiMika Emilie BrzezinskiIs DeSantis the new Reagan? Harris shares advice for women she mentors The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Citizens’ Climate Lobby – Clock winding down on bipartisan infrastructure deal MORE and Nicolle Wallace for NBC’s Peacock streaming service.

