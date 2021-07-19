https://protestia.com/2021/07/19/lifeway-does-not-carry-voddie-bauchams-best-selling-fault-lines-but-has-entire-landing-page-for-christine-caine/

Despite the financial collapse and implosion that has led Lifeway, the publishing arm of the Southern Baptist Convention to close all its retail stores, lay off thousands of staff, and lose tens of millions of dollars, they continue to stick by their convictions; which is to platform every sort of errant and aberrant author that they can make a buck off of while denying their readers a best-selling balm to the soul.

The most recent example of this is the fact that they have an entire landing page for Sarah Young and her mystical, montanistic, theoerotic book Jesus Calling, selling some 25 variants of it.

They also have an entire landing page for Christine Caine, the charismatic, egalitarian, one-time leader from Hillsong who preaches the word/faith prosperity gospel while leading a network designed to empower women to become preachers and pastors. Caine holds to the notion that Jesus died on the cross to give you possessions, wealth, and health, and that it is there for the taking if you have enough faith and confess it positively. It’s no surprise then that she cut her teeth on Hillsong, the Brian Houston-led boondoggle that has the reputation for being among the most immature, Scripturally ignorant, and carnal people in the history of the world to ever call themselves Christians. Despite these troubling factoids about her, her swag will get sold as she gets promoted as one of the elite “Lifeway Women.”

Certainly, the decision to platform these women is absolutely par for the course and unsurprising behavior from Lifeway. As we have thoroughly documented, far from being concerned about equipping Southern Baptists with an exquisite selection of the best books that Christendom has to offer, Lifeway’s primary driving factor is the pursuit of the almighty dollar, routinely taking little sidequests along the highways and byways of the Baptist experience, on a mission to attain some of that sweet, sweet filthy lucre.

How else can you explain their propensity to stock every sort of soft-covered spiritual strychnine they can put on their shelves in any space not currently occupied by a Beth Moore bible study?

They bottle up that poison to entice undiscerning readers to imbibe their books, while simultaneously refusing to carry Voddie’s anti-social justice opus Fault Lines: The Social Justice Movement and Evangelicalism’s Looming Catastrophe.

Check the website. That book is nowhere to be seen.

This is despite the fact that it is a National Bestseller, having ranked as high as 5th on USA Today’s top-selling books and #7 on the Wall Street Journal’s. It has a 4.9/5 star rating based on 4300 reviews and was Amazon’s #1 bestseller in Christian Ministry and Church Leadership, as well as is the #1 bestseller in Christian Social Issues.

In fact, the kindle book and the audiobook also hold spots #3 and #7, respectively.

Why not carry Voddie, given that they carry literally everything else?

Look who runs Lifeway, and you’ll know why they won’t carry this book, but instead will hock trite like Young’s “Jesus Calling: 365 Devotions for Kids (Boys Edition) instead.

Despite the overwhelming success of his book, Lifeway has purposefully chosen to keep it from its shelves and from the hands and heads of potential customers, lest someone become exposed to its apparently intolerably toxic message. They like money all right, but not enough to risk exposing their readers to anti-social justice, anti-Critical Race Theory messaging.

God forbid. That would be a bridge too far.

A CALL TO ACTION

Enjoy our content? GREAT. Do you enjoy our AD FREE content? EVEN BETTER! But there’s an actual price for that. This ministry isn’t free to run, and finding people willing to support polemical theology is like trying to find a needle in a haystack.

So we have some great ways for you to EASILY support our work that will take less than 3 minutes of your time to do.



First, check our our page explaining this all at detail at https://supportpolemics.com

But in short, you can support us on Patreon and get exclusive rewards like the FULL non-truncated episodes of the bi-weely Polemics Report podcast ONLY available on your Patreon app. It’s super easy to use. Get exclusive updates from JD. Get all that and support our work for only $5.95 a month. You’ll also get a PAID subscription to ‘The Insurgency’ “banned news blasts” once a day for 50 news links to banned content you can’t find in social media. For other patron tiers, you can join us live via zoom to interact with JD during the Bulldgomatic Bible study, get free theology books in the mail, and more.

Or, if you don’t want to use Patreon and don’t want the rewards, subscribe to ‘The Insurgency’ “banned news blasts” for free (three days a week) or $7 dollars a month (notice that’s a dollar more than getting it through Patreon) or $70 dollars a year. Instead of you scouring the news, let our Gideon Knox News team do the news-hunting FOR YOU and it will save you time finding real news.

And finally, you can give a one time financial gift through Giving Fuel . It’s also super-easy to set up and takes only minutes.

Because JD gets banned in Facebook a lot, you can also find him on Twitter here And if you’re into politics, check out Montana Daily Gazette. If you just want his sermons, check out his SermonAudio feed

Continue Reading

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

