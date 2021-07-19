https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2021/07/19/lindsey-graham-says-hell-stop-dems-3-5-trillion-bill-by-using-their-own-tactic-against-them-n412974
About The Author
Related Posts
Marble Halls & Silver Screens With Sarah Lee Ep. 85: The 'Fauci/Wuhan Connection, Nate Bargatze, and American Propaganda Peddlers' Edition
April 23, 2021
Student Allegedly Educated in Critical Race Theory Says It Made Him Feel Like 'Worthless Scum'
June 19, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy