Dozens of Americans held in a Washington D.C. jail have been incarcerated for months awaiting trials that aren’t scheduled to begin until next year. Joe Biden’s Justice Department has repeatedly sought pre-trial detention for Americans who, on January 6, protested Biden’s election.

Detainees include Americans not accused of committing any violent crimes. Current detainees are a few members of the Oath Keepers; the alleged “attackers” of Officer Brian Sicknick, and nonviolent offenders such as Timothy Hale-Cusanelli.

The defendants have been transported to a special portion of the D.C. prison system used to house those charged with offenses related to January 6. Most were held in solitary confinement conditions, only allowed one hour out of a single-man cell one hour a day, for months until restrictions were recently loosened somewhat.

Defense lawyers complain about lack of access to their clients and access to video evidence captured by the U.S Capitol’s extensive security system, now under protective seal in January 6 cases.

American Greatness has reported on the harsh conditions in the D.C jail, including incidents of abuse and unconstitutional violations of due process.

Every night at 9 p.m., according to a relative of one of the detainees, they sing the national anthem. This is a way to keep spirits up among men who have been in jail for months and may not have their day in court until sometime next year.

Listen to the audio.



