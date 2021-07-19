https://www.waynedupree.com/2021/07/maxine-waters-trump-threat/

Maxine Waters is out for political blood.

TIRED OF THE ADS? BECOME A PREMIUM USER TODAY!!

And she’s in such a frenzy, that she just went on CNN and revealed her entire plan.

Speaking of that plan…it sounds suspiciously similar to something Dems impeached President Trump for…

MORE NEWS: President Trump Wants The Routers Released…Now

Waters went on CNN to warn about Republicans and President Trump, who she says are threatening to “steal” everyones’ voting rights.

Mad Max is beside herself because state Republicans are listening to their voters and shoring up election integrity in a lot of states.

More from Wayne Dupree

But how frazzled is Mad Max?

Well, it’s pretty bad, because now she’s actually calling on attorney generals in Georgia and New York City to aggressively go after President Trump so he doesn’t “win.”

Gee, isn’t that what Dems said President Trump did – used his power and position to go after a political opponent?

>>>FOLLOW US ON GAB<<<

The Dems were wrong about President Trump, but in this case here, that looks to be exactly what Maxine Waters is doing.

Here’s part of what she said:

When you look at what they’re doing to try to eliminate early voting days, when you’re looking at what they’re doing that makes the lines longer and then saying to us who would try to make people comfortable by giving them water in line that that somehow would be against the law. This is a dangerous time for our democracy. This is a dangerous time because Trump, who served as the president of the United States for four years, has basically led this country to a point where he’s got believers and supporters who thinks that he is the president and he should be the president. And somehow, it’s been stolen and it’s got to be taken back. So, January 6 may not be the only thing that they do when they invaded our capitol, when that insurrection took place. They may be organizing again. As a matter of fact, on my way to the christening of the John Lewis Navy Ship, on that road leading into where the ships are being, you know, made, there were signs, big signs, on the street held by, you know, some of these men who support Trump. One sign said that Trump is the president. And is the president. And then, another sign touted the proud boys and saying that they were good people and that they had not done anything wrong. And so, they are coming. They are not going to stop. And I know we’re trying to get our commission together, that Nancy Pelosi has tried to organize when they would not support the commission that was offered to try and get to the bottom of the insurrection. I know that we’re waiting on them to assign their people to it, to want to do right. But in the final analysis, our attorneys generals, whether they’re in New York or in Georgia, they’ve got to go after him about how he’s cheated, you know, on his taxes. How his family has taken advantage of having a non-profit that they use like it was their own money. On and on and on. One way or the other, we’ve got to stop Trump and his allies. It’s more than undermining our democracy. They’re dangerous and they’re out to do harm. And so, we’re in a bad time in this country, trying to manage all of this. But we must manage it. We must protect our democracy. We must not allow Trump to win.

Again, it sounds to me like Mad Max is using her power and position to bully and intimidate her political opponents with threats.

Meanwhile, there is nothing “scary” going on here and nobody on our side is stealing anyone’s vote – can’t say the same for Dems, however.

***FOLLOW US ON TELEGRAM***

Americans overwhelmingly support voter ID laws. It’s literally one of the only “bipartisan” issues out there – we should be celebrating that.

But Dems aren’t celebrating – as a matter of fact, they’re actually so frazzled and desperate over this issue — and I think we all know exactly why.

Attn: Wayne Dupree is a free speech champion who works tirelessly to bring you news that the mainstream media ignores. But he needs your support in order to keep delivering quality, independent journalism. You can make a huge impact in the war against fake news by pledging as little as $5 per month. Please click here Patreon.com/WDShow to help Wayne battle the fake news media.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

