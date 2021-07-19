https://hannity.com/media-room/manhunt-in-nyc-new-york-mom-dragged-down-subway-steps-in-critical-condition/
NYC SPIRALS: 112 Injured By Gunfire in 9 Days, Local Says ‘Haven’t Seen Anything Like This in My Life’
posted by Hannity Staff – 7.04.20
Violence and gunfire continued to plague New York City since anti-police protests started back in June, with authorities confirming more than 100 people have been shot in the last 9 days.
“There have been 112 victims in 83 shootings over a nine-day period ending Saturday, according to police. Most of those shot were expected to survive, but at least six people have died in the past week and others suffered serious or critical injuries,” reports 1010Wins.
The NYPD on Sunday released this info detailing the nine-day stretch of shootings.
Friday, 6/19 – 8 shooting incidents with 9 victims.
Saturday, 6/20 -18 shooting incidents with 24 victims.
Sunday, 6/21 – 2 shooting incidents with 5 victims.
Monday, 6/22 – 11 shooting incidents with 17 victims.
Tuesday, 6/23 – 10 shooting incidents with 10 victims.
Wednesday, 6/24 – 3 shooting incidents with 5 victims.
Thursday, 6/25 – 5 shooting incidents with 8 victims.
Friday, 06/26 – 9 incidents with 10 victims.
Saturday, 06/27 – 17 incidents with 24 victims.
“It has just been ridiculous how it has taken place, because we saw a serious decline over a five year period and we have working relationships to work with our police department with their community policing,” said one local leader in Brooklyn. “Now look at what we’re faced with. I have not seen anything like this in my entire life living here in New York.”
BREAKING: As Crime Spirals Out of Control, De Blasio Unveils *$1 BILLION* Funding Cut for NYPD
posted by Hannity Staff – 6.29.20
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio unveiled a $1 billion funding cut for the NYPD Monday; saying the money should be spent on other programs like Community Affairs and social services.
“My office presented to City Council a plan that would achieve the billion in savings for the NYPD and shift resources to young people, to communities in a way that would help address a lot of the underlying issues that we know are the cause of so many problems in our society,” he said.
“We’re in a whole different situation in fact than New York City has ever faced in our history – a health care crisis, an economic crisis, a disparity crisis, a budget crisis all wrapped into one and on a massive, massive scale,” he said. “We’ve gotta focus on those basics health, safety, food, shelter.”
“The NYPD is being treated clearly in a specific manner. A number of agencies are being cut quite a bit, but we’re dealing with a specific reality with the NYPD unquestionably,” he said, when asked how cuts to the police department compared to those of other agencies.
Read the full report at Fox News.