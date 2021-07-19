https://townhall.com/columnists/mattvespa/2021/07/16/joe-biden-is-a-disaster-n2592658

The opinions expressed by columnists are their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Townhall.com.

This is a David and Goliath situation. We reach millions every month, but the liberal media establishment has a propaganda empire. ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, MSNBC, and more. They have Hollywood, sports, and all of pop culture. And they especially have Silicon Valley and Big Tech protecting them. With this Orwellian machine, liberal Democrats can get away with anything—and they have. The Left can perfect and execute grade-A propaganda that many Americans fall for, but you can help us neutralize that and fight back against the radical Left by joining Townhall VIP.

It’s not just a subscription. It’s a membership for real conservatives to help fund telling the truth. For those of you that are already VIPs, you’re the best… we appreciate every single one of you. For those that haven’t joined yet—we need your help. With your direct support, we will lead the charge in fighting back against this Communist takeover of America.

Remember the greatest “conspiracies” of the past year? The Wuhan Lab Leak, the Hunter Biden Laptop, the truth about Fauci. They even “fortified” the election for their pal Joe Biden. The list goes on and on. Each time, we reported the facts.

If you become a VIP member, your money will go to fighting the good fight. We’ll continue fact-checking the Left and writing exclusive columns those Marxists hate from me plus your favorite authors like Kurt Schlichter, Katie Pavlich, Larry O’Connor, Derek Hunter, and more. VIP members also get access to Kurt’s VIP members-only “Unredacted” podcast and “Stream of Kurtiousness” video series, as well as Brad Slager’s daily “Riffed from the Headlines” column exposing the hypocrisy and bias of the left-wing media, especially Brian “Tater” Stelter.

You’ll also be funding the vital on-the-ground reporting of the border disaster from Julio and more investigative reporting. It’s a war chest devoted to making Democrats miserable.

All we do here day in and out is made possible by you. Your support helps us kill liberal fake news. You provide the funds for the ammunition. It may not be immediate results… we’re fighting a guerilla war here, but eventually—we will win. However, Big Tech continues to censor conservative journalism on orders from the Left, including the White House. It’s a grave threat to the truth—and we need your help to take them head-on.

As mentioned above, we conservatives were right about COVID escaping from a Wuhan lab in China. We were told that was cuckoo nonsense—and some still try to take that line. And if you posted that view on social media, you were censored. The mainstream press smeared anyone who mentioned it. This was a debunked conspiracy theory. Nope. We were right. They were wrong.

Hydroxychloroquine is an effective COVID treatment. Lafayette Square was not cleared for a Trump photo op. Remember that one? That was supposedly the “American Tiananmen” because police cleared the rioters from the area. Hunter Biden’s laptop is real… and filled with bad news for the Bidens. The “Russian bounties in Afghanistan” story was fake. We have three COVID vaccines when the experts doubted Trump’s timeline. The list of liberal media lies goes on and on—calling them out is vital.

To add on top of all that, we as Americans now face the greatest threat from a geopolitical foe since the Soviet Union. Communist China. Unfortunately for us, Beijing Biden is not worried about them.

It’s this liberal nonsense that we work to expose and fight back against every day. Who will join our army? We need you. We need patriots ready to fight these lies. And if you think this is a herculean task, it is one. We’re fighting a leviathan, but remember, David, the little guy, was able to kill Goliath. We can deliver such blows. Will you help us? You’ll also get a completely ad-free experience, much like you’re seeing a free preview of on this column.

P.S. – While VIP members have access to a wealth of exclusive content, VIP Gold subscribers get even more. With VIP Gold, members can access all of the VIP content across the Townhall Media family (Townhall, RedState, PJ Media, Twitchy, and Bearing Arms) along with live chats with their favorites like Schlichter, Kruiser, and more – a nearly $300 value.

Use the promo code PATRIOT for 25% off your VIP membership.