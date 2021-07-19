https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/mccarthy-announces-gop-house-members-pelosis-sham-jan-6-investigation-including-2-rinos/
GOP House Leader Kevin McCarthy released his pics for Pelosi’s sham Jan. 6 select committee:
The five include:
Jim Banks (ranking member)
Jim Jordan
Rodney Davis
Kelly Armstrong
Troy Nehls
McCarthy makes it official: pic.twitter.com/gElgbmeSd8
— Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) July 20, 2021
According to Forbes:
Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.), the chair of the House Administration Committee and a relative moderate in his caucus who was one of 35 House Republicans to vote to create a bipartisan commission to probe the attack, which was blocked by Senate Republicans.
Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.), one of seven House Republicans who signed a letter criticizing objections to President Joe Biden’s electoral college victory, which a majority of House Republicans voted for even after the Jan. 6 attack.