During a debate in 2019, Joe Biden sent out some verbal invitations:

Flashback: In the first Democratic primary debate, Biden says when he’s president, illegal immigrants should “immediately surge to the border” pic.twitter.com/Fq1vCNEN75 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 17, 2021

It sure looks like people were listening. While Americans are being hit by inflation, rising gas prices and violence in city streets, here’s what’s happening at an area of the Texas/Mexico border:

NEW: Getting a bit hectic here in Del Rio. Massive group of 300+ migrants wants to be let into the US. Some migrant families being let through, but adult men try to force their way through the gate. BP and troopers have to yell at them to get back. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/7E4KIHmNVs — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 19, 2021

A large majority of the migrants, including single adult men, have been let into the United States and taken into custody. At least 200+ have been taken away in buses. More still coming, more still waiting. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/CIfSXAejCc — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 19, 2021

According to the Biden White House, that’s just a seasonal thing.

“What border crisis?” – Joe Bidenpic.twitter.com/OatOj9kDSZ — Kevin Dalton (@NextLAMayor) July 19, 2021

Meanwhile, the head of the DHS told people fleeing to the U.S. from Cuba that they wouldn’t be allowed to stay. The Biden administration has a very selective approach to who they want to allow in.

Meanwhile the Head of DHS to Cubans fleeing true oppression: “No matter what, we aren’t letting you in.” Unbelievable. — Holly Thornton (@beachmamax2) July 19, 2021

“but cubans don’t come” ok 🤔🙄 — BuffyLegallyBae (@Buffyinnyc) July 19, 2021

Biden has caused pure chaos in #TX23 https://t.co/BDdh6qc1Vp — Tony Gonzales (@TonyGonzales4TX) July 19, 2021

Biden’s “Surge to the Border!” plan is working exactly as he intended when he first said it—now backed up by regulatory policies that dismantle effective border controls. https://t.co/QlIWG9tAoU — Steven Law (@LawAmericanX) July 19, 2021

What’s happening at our border is a moral crisis and Joe Biden created it. Now his administration has an obligation to address it. https://t.co/UUKjegoRXw — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) July 19, 2021

Haiti? How’d they get there? — Tnsprtzgrl (@tnsptzgrl) July 19, 2021

You’ll notice that VP Harris, who is supposedly in charge of the border crisis, totally avoided areas like this when she visited the border area recently.

