https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/19/meanwhile-heres-whats-happening-at-the-texas-mexico-border-hint-pure-chaos/

During a debate in 2019, Joe Biden sent out some verbal invitations:

It sure looks like people were listening. While Americans are being hit by inflation, rising gas prices and violence in city streets, here’s what’s happening at an area of the Texas/Mexico border:

According to the Biden White House, that’s just a seasonal thing.

Meanwhile, the head of the DHS told people fleeing to the U.S. from Cuba that they wouldn’t be allowed to stay. The Biden administration has a very selective approach to who they want to allow in.

You’ll notice that VP Harris, who is supposedly in charge of the border crisis, totally avoided areas like this when she visited the border area recently.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...