WARNING: Please be advised that Dr. Tony Fauci is often wrong, frequently flip-flops, and is responsible for hundreds of thousands of American deaths.

Last week Dr. Fauci joined his sycophants at MSNBC to spout off about vaccinating children and forcing toddlers to wear facemasks.

Dr. Fauci: Children who are not able to get vaccinated because of their age should follow the guidelines of the CDC. That unvaccinated children of a certain age greater than two years old should be wearing masks. No doubt about that. That’s the way to protect them from getting infected because if they do they can then spread the infection to someone else.

A recent study from the UK found that 99.995% of children recover from the coronavirus.

And previous studies also found that children are not COVID super-spreaders.

Everything Dr. Fauci just said is wrong — or another lie — and is also very damaging to children.

Dr. Fauci repeated this claim that children should mask-up if they are over 2-years-old for school.

When will Americans have enough of this monster?

The Washington Examiner reported:

President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, Anthony Fauci, said he believes it is “reasonable” for students over the age of 2 to wear masks this coming school year. The American Academy of Pediatrics released guidance on Monday urging schools across the country to mandate face coverings for students 3 years old and older, even for teenagers who have received both vaccine shots (children under the age of 12 do not yet have Food and Drug Administration approval to get a COVID-19 vaccine). The organization said it “strongly” supported in-person learning, though it added administrators have an obligation to “safeguard” children and themselves from the virus. “I think that the American Academy of Pediatrics, you know, they’re a thoughtful group,” said Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, on CNN. “They analyze the situation, and if they feel that’s the way to go, I think that’s a reasonable thing to do.”

