Thinking this is just one of the reasons why CNN has to go to a streaming model, Brian.

A couple of CNN talking heads talking smack about everyday Americans and what they believe and acting like they’re all conspiracy theorists or what have you.

Seems pretty on brand …

Disbelief in election results, distrust of the vaccines, it’s all connected… https://t.co/duTFfaDnS3 https://t.co/SbfSC2fVAT — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 19, 2021

It’s as if they’ve completely forgotten about the many years they spent claiming Russia helped Trump win in 2016.

Wait.. are we talking about CNN’s 5 years of debunked Russian collusion coverage? — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) July 19, 2021

Dana Loesch with the TKO:

Have you not watched your own network’s past election coverage? Did you not promote the theory that 2016 was an illegitimate election? https://t.co/06PxTk69J9 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 19, 2021

Remember when CNN had an entire TownHall and allowed the Parkland sheriff to accuse Dana for being responsible for the horrible shooting?

Yeah, they’ve always been horrible.

It’s connected to the fact that it all comes from you people. No one trusts the media, who are the people reporting the above. If you fixed yourself all of this would fix, too. — Phil Posting His W’s Online (@philllosoraptor) July 19, 2021

It’s all connected to you! — Chris Loesch (@ChrisLoesch) July 19, 2021

You pushed the Russian collusion lie, boy. You’re always pushing lies. — Cuba Libre (@KingYorktanan) July 19, 2021

Pushing 24/7 disbelief in the 2016 election made y’all a lot of money too. — Regs (@r3gulations) July 19, 2021

But anti-vaxxers!

Trump supporters!

REEEEE!

