An op-ed in the Washington Post has grabbed some attention for its approach to the story about budding “artist” Hunter Biden:

Wash Post op-ed page pulls no punches with biting and funny “exhibition” of Hunter Biden’s art via Meghan Kruger pic.twitter.com/nj6Pd11fYz — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) July 19, 2021

The New York Post’s Miranda Devine didn’t see that one coming:

This is a ruse I hadn’t anticipated. Laundering Biden family wrongdoing through humor https://t.co/L36aw4aChn — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) July 19, 2021

Though hats off to Meghan Kruger. Truth through satire smuggled into the WaPo — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) July 19, 2021

Now that the election is many months in the past it’s apparently not taboo to broach the subject of Hunter Biden.

