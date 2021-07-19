https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/19/miranda-devine-spots-a-ruse-i-hadnt-anticipated-in-the-washington-post-about-hunter-bidens-art/

An op-ed in the Washington Post has grabbed some attention for its approach to the story about budding “artist” Hunter Biden:

The New York Post’s Miranda Devine didn’t see that one coming:

Now that the election is many months in the past it’s apparently not taboo to broach the subject of Hunter Biden.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...