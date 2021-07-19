https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/19/msnbcs-joy-reid-reminds-us-that-antifa-is-literally-short-for-anti-fascist-so-maybe-youre-the-fascist/

When the media finally began acknowledging Antifa (and not just as “an idea”), clowns like CNN’s Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon were posting memes of the Allied forces storming the beach at Normandy (the original anti-fascists!) and reminding us that Antifa is short for “anti-fascist” — what could possibly be wrong with being anti-fascist.

MSNBC’s Joy Reid is reminding us all again that Antifa is “literally” short for anti-fascist, and if you’re the one constantly yelling “Antifa!” you might be the fascist.

Just a thought …

A stupid thought. How does she have a TV show, even on MSNBC?

Does Reid believe as her president does that Antifa is just an idea?

