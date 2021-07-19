https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/19/msnbcs-joy-reid-reminds-us-that-antifa-is-literally-short-for-anti-fascist-so-maybe-youre-the-fascist/

When the media finally began acknowledging Antifa (and not just as “an idea”), clowns like CNN’s Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon were posting memes of the Allied forces storming the beach at Normandy (the original anti-fascists!) and reminding us that Antifa is short for “anti-fascist” — what could possibly be wrong with being anti-fascist.

MSNBC’s Joy Reid is reminding us all again that Antifa is “literally” short for anti-fascist, and if you’re the one constantly yelling “Antifa!” you might be the fascist.

Just a thought …

A stupid thought. How does she have a TV show, even on MSNBC?

If you’re constantly yelling “Antifa!” — which literally is short for “anti-fascists,” ding-ding-ding! … you might be the fascist they’re focused on. Just a thought… pic.twitter.com/A4lVB3zP0w — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) July 18, 2021

Yes, because we all know that if you pick a good name your individual actions are automatically good and perfect and above reproach. — Jacob (@Perrid13) July 19, 2021

Just like black lives matter. Well sure, almost everyone believes the concept, just as almost everyone is anti facist. They pick a name that makes opposing them seem bad, on merits of their name alone. — まきねこ (@Mashimaro77) July 19, 2021

I’ve seen amoebas using better arguments — Brave New World (@OBraveNewWorldX) July 19, 2021

Yes if someone calls themselves Anti-fascist then unquestionably they are antifascist. We have an entire journalistic class that doesn’t understand what a circular argument is. — BrettCraig (@bac37) July 19, 2021

Damn. The level of cognitive dissonance is overwhelming — Kristofer Vander Pyl (@PylVander) July 19, 2021

“we can’t be the bad guys because we call ourselves the good guys” -Very Smart Person, Joy Reid — Weeping Cat in a Cowbot Hat (@theroyalDee) July 19, 2021

If you see hordes of looters, burning down businesses in hopes of intimidating the peaceful rest into obediently complying with their political agenda, you might just be too stupid to recognize this as the primary hallmark of fascism, not anti-fascism. https://t.co/8Hn5NEnAoH — jrrrrrr (@jrrrrrr) July 20, 2021

A year after last summer’s bullshit and some lefty morons still think this is a gotcha… https://t.co/GdUHyKmqEl — Corbin Spencer (aka, the rapper 16 Cent) (@corbinspencer1) July 19, 2021

Because nobody ever pretends to be something they’re not. They call themselves antifascist, to facilitate falsely calling their opponents Nazis, to justify going and inflicting fascist style street violence against them. https://t.co/BXRGDTsFuS — Dr. Ludicrous Hilarious 🇺🇸🇱🇨🇮🇱✝️🏴‍☠️ (@LudicrousHilar1) July 19, 2021

Surely, a brilliant woman such as yourself has determined by this late date, that Antifa are not really anti fascist, as all their actions so ably demonstrate. You’re not going to leave your stupidity out there for all the world to see, are you? I’m giving you an out. https://t.co/TuxZptBijM — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) July 19, 2021

Trying my hand at this: If you’re constantly opposed to MAGA — which literally is short for “Make America Great Again,” ding-ding-ding! … you might be the anti-American they’re focused on. Just a thought… https://t.co/dA4wgYxudW — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) July 19, 2021

They’re still using this tired line like they just came up with it https://t.co/KWWftJVog0 — Ihavetheconch (@Ihavetheconch1) July 19, 2021

She’s using the same rhetorical tricks Stalin used when declaring himself “antifascist” as he purged his political enemies.

Of course, there’s also the possibility she’s an idiot who actually thinks antifa aren’t a bunch of authoritarian thugs. https://t.co/XKMPav2qzz — Greenbrier (@greenbrier_n) July 20, 2021

Doublespeak deliberately obscures, disguises, distorts, or reverses meanings. Antifa/the Left are the true fascists in America today. They use dictatorial power, forcible suppression of opposition, and strong regimentation of society and of the economy. Classic Orwell here folks. https://t.co/sFAcxUqRSe — Lies & Hypocrisy of the LEFT (@LiesHypocrisy) July 19, 2021

These people have literally assaulted NBC News crews on numerous occasions and she is still carrying water for terrorists. You get what you ask for. https://t.co/9OCED2nKEZ — MinneapolisCrimeID (@id_crime) July 19, 2021

If you constantly yell “racism”…. https://t.co/EarGlPw8J3 — RobertLeeESPN (@ROBERTLeeESPN) July 19, 2021

Does Reid believe as her president does that Antifa is just an idea?

